EDENTON — The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education will require indoor mask wearing on school grounds for at least another month.
Meeting on Jan. 11, the board voted 6-1 to accept Edenton-Chowan Superintendent Michael Sasscer’s recommendation that the district’s current mask mandate continue, at least until the current wave of COVID-19 infections wanes.
Board member Ricky Browder cast the lone “no” vote. Browder offered no comments explaining his vote, but he has voted regularly against the district’s mask mandate.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker on Thursday, Chowan County has seen 368 new COVID cases in the past seven days, and the county’s case rate per 100,000 people is now 2,639.32.
The county’s positivity rate — the percentage of COVID tests that come back positive — was 35.39%. Vidant-Chowan Hospital also has admitted 12 new COVID patients in the past seven days. The county’s vaccination rate for those 5 and older, meanwhile, was 57.2% as of Thursday.
An overwhelming majority of Edenton-Chowan faculty and staff — 70.1% — favored keeping the masking mandate in place in the most recent surveys on the subject. Only 29% favored moving the district to an optional-masking policy.
Those numbers represented a significant shift from December, when only 32.4% of staff favored the mask requirement and 64.8% favored making mask wearing optional.
The surveys also indicated 79.4% of staff favor delaying the district’s transition to optional masks until the COVID wave caused by the omicron fades.
Only one citizen, Tom Joyal, addressed the board about the district’s mask mandate at the meeting. He criticized the board for continuing the mask mandate and for, in his view, pushing students to get vaccinated.
Vice Chairwoman Jean Bunch made the motion to recommend the district continue to make mask-wearing mandatory. Board member Gil Burroughs seconded the motion.