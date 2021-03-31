Camden County Schools and the Edenton-Chowan Schools are both proceeding with plans to build and occupy new high schools in 2023.
The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education voted in early March to proceed with a hybrid design for phase I of a 148,389-square-foot high school to replace the district’s aging John A. Holmes High School in Edenton.
The design, created by the architecture firm LS3P Associates Ltd., will include features from the 1767 Chowan County Courthouse and the E.A. Swain Apartment complex in its front facade, and features from Edenton’s industrial past, including the former peanut factory and the Edenton Cotton Mill, in its back entrance. The front of the new school will be visible on Broad Street while the rear entrance will be visible from Oakum Street and the school’s athletic complex.
The district plans to build the new school in two phases. Phase I, which will include administrative offices and a majority of the classroom space, is scheduled to cost $20 million and take place from January 2022 to April 2023. If completed on time, the district will move students into the new building between April and June 2023. Phase I is projected to cost $20 million. Funding will come from $15 million in state lottery funds and a $5 million match from Chowan County.
The current John A. Holmes High School would remain in place during Phase I but be removed during Phase II of the project. The second phase, which will include additional classrooms, administrative spaces, the school’s auditorium, cafeteria and main and auxiliary gymnasiums, is scheduled to begin in September 2023 and continue to March 2025, with move in between March and May 2025. The phase also includes improvements to athletic and parking areas, such as moving tennis courts behind the school and re-configuring the parking lots by adding green space. A funding source for Phase II has yet to be determined.
Chowan County voters defeated a referendum last November that would have increased the county’s sales tax rate by a quarter-cent. School officials had hoped to use revenue from the sales tax increase for the new school project.
Voters in Camden County, however, did approve a referendum in November allowing the county to borrow $33 million for a new high school the Camden school district plans to build on a county-owned site off N.C. Highway 343. A $12.3 million state needs-based facility grant will help the county pay for the $45.3 million project. County officials expect commissioners will have to increase Camden’s tax rate by 10 cents to retire the debt incurred by the school project.
The Camden Board of Education was poised in late March to approve a schematic design for the school project created by Moseley Architects.
Camden school officials’ timeline for the school project envisions breaking ground in May, completing site development from July to January, starting construction in November and completing the project in September 2023.
Plans are to bid site grading for the project in late spring or as soon as the necessary permits are in place. County officials also said they’re working with the N.C. Department of Transportation to design the entrance to the school campus based on how busy traffic can be on N.C. Highway 343 North.
School officials said the school will be built on one floor and feature “multiple learning centers” built around one core area. The design, which is geared toward project-based learning, is different from what was originally envisioned for the school because it incorporates input from teachers and school staff.
Camden schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell said most of the project’s late design changes were to areas used for athletics and career and technical education.
Rick Ott of M.B. Kahn Construction, the firm in charge of building the school, said recently Moseley Architects identified ways to save money in site development. Removing 92 parking spaces that aren’t really needed could save about $170,000, he said. And eliminating some of the internal roads or driveways could save around $119,000, he added.