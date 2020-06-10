EDENTON — The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education has named a top administrator to be the school district’s interim superintendent.
Dr. Michael Sasscer, Edenton-Chowan’s assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, will take over the duties of interim superintendent on July 1, according to a press release from the school district.
Sasscer will succeed Dr. Rob Jackson, who is leaving to head the Carteret County Schools, until a new superintendent is named.
“The board unanimously supported the appointment of Dr. Sasscer ... and looks forward to the school district continuing to provide an exceptional educational experience for students and families,” Board of Education Chairman Gene Jordan said in the release. “Having worked closely with ... Dr. Rob Jackson, Dr. Sasscer will be able to help create a seamless transition as we move forward.”
Sasscer said he was “honored to continue the rich tradition of exceptional leadership” while the school district searches for a new superintendent.
“Serving this community is a joy and I am excited to stand together with our incredible faculty as we rise to provide every single one of our students an outstanding learning experience,” he said.
Prior to joining Edenton-Chowan Schools, Sasscer served as principal at Manteo Middle School in Dare County. Before that, he worked as principal at Jarvisburg Elementary School after serving as an assistant principal at Currituck County High School. He also served as an assistant principal at Marvin B. Smith Elementary School in the Alamance-Burlington Schools.
Before becoming a school administrator, Sasscer taught high school math for 10 years. Sasscer is a former North Carolina Teaching Fellow, a former North Carolina Principal Fellow and is a National Board Certified Teacher. He has also served as a varsity and JV baseball coach.
Sasscer earned his doctorate in education from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He also holds a master’s degree in school administration and a master of arts degree in teaching, also from UNC-CH. He earned a bachelor of arts in mathematics and a bachelor of arts in psychology at UNC-CH.
As part of its search for a new superintendent, the Edenton-Chowan school board plans to survey faculty, staff, parents and the community about the qualities they want to see in a top school leader.