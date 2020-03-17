The Edenton-Chowan Schools will be providing two meal options for children out of school starting today because of the coronavirus threat.
A hot lunch will be available for pickup between noon and 1 p.m. at John A. Holmes High School and Chowan Middle School. Students may also receive a "grab-and-go" lunch delivered by school buses.
There is no charge for lunch for any child ages 1-18.
Parents who would like their child to receive a free lunch are asked to complete a meal service survey form at www.ecps.k12.nc.us.