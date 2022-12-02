ECPS Tech Center Floorplan

Shown is the conceptual floor plan for renovation of the Edenton-Chowan Schools technology center on Oakum Street.

 Image courtesy Edenton-Chowan Schools

EDENTON — The Edenton-Chowan Schools Technology Center will be getting a facelift in the coming months.

Superintendent Michael Sasscer asked Chowan County commissioners for approval earlier this year to renovate the district's technology center, which is located behind the former D.F. Walker building on Oakum Street.


