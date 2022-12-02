...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 1 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Shown is the conceptual floor plan for renovation of the Edenton-Chowan Schools technology center on Oakum Street.
EDENTON — The Edenton-Chowan Schools Technology Center will be getting a facelift in the coming months.
Superintendent Michael Sasscer asked Chowan County commissioners for approval earlier this year to renovate the district's technology center, which is located behind the former D.F. Walker building on Oakum Street.
The technology center, once a media center for D.F. Walker students when D.F. Walker was used as a school, is now used as the meeting space for the Edenton-Chowan Board of Education. It also houses offices for the district's technology staff and data centers.
Renovations to the center are slated to go hand-in-hand with current efforts to overhaul the former D.F. Walker building to prepare it for the arrival of students from John A. Holmes High School while the new high school is being built.
Any construction in the technology center will not affect the Edenton Unit of the Boys & Girls Club, which operates in the downstairs portion of the Walker building, County Manager Kevin Howard has said.
Funding for the renovations will come from $500,000 in Public School Building Repair & Renovation funds, the district's lottery money, as well as $1.01 million in Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Fund dollars. The project's current expenses are estimated to be $1.2 million.
The renovated technology center should provide a more open floor plan, allowing for less-cramped board meetings and more space for student collaboration.
One proposed idea for the facility, mentioned by Sasscer, could involve removal of an existing ramp and steps inside the technology center.
“The (conceptual) idea would be to remove the slab and drop (the rear section of the space) to ground level,” Sasscer told commissioners. “It would be better to lower the room; it would give us extra space without a ramp and stairs.”
The renovated technology center will serve a number of purposes, Sasscer said.
“Upgrades to the technology facility are part of a phased improvement plan to restore the former D.F. Walker school,” he said. “When complete, the community will have access to a variety of meeting spaces on the second floor of the building as well as in the technology facility. The goal is to have the upgraded facility ready for students and staff to enjoy at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.”
JFK Architecture, based in Greenville, will design the renovation project. Construction is slated to begin sometime in the new year and should be completed in either August or September 2023.
“This timeline fits the (high school) transition,” Sasscer said.