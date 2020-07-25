EDENTON — Edenton-Chowan Schools are offering parents the choice between two options for student instruction after schools reopen next month.
The first option is in-person instruction, and the second is remote-learning only, said new Superintendent Michael Sasscer in a phone call to parents and guardians on Thursday.
Sasscer, formerly interim superintendent, was named Edenton-Chowan’s superintendent this week, replacing Rob Jackson who left at the end of June.
Under the in-person instruction model, students in grades pre-K-5 will attend school Monday through Friday. Students in grades 6-12, however, will be divided into two cohort groups, A and B. Each group will receive two days of in-person instruction and three days of remote instruction.
Parents have been asked to notify the school district by Friday which option they want for their student.
Like several other school districts in the region, Edenton-Chowan will begin the new school year on Aug. 17 with remote instruction only. Unlike the Currituck and Camden school districts, however, Edenton-Chowan will use the remote learning-only model for two weeks. The other two districts plan to use the model for the first nine weeks of school.
Sasscer said in-person instruction will start Aug. 31 to give the district time to create bus schedules, modify classrooms and monitor health trends.
The district will post informational materials online, so parents will know what is expected should they choose the remote learning-only option. Officials also plan to send out video messages to share with churches and civic groups to help spread the information.
Sasscer said several community events will be held next week to explain the instructional options. Details were not available Friday.
The district plans to host a Facebook live question-and-answer session on its social media page Monday at 6:30 p.m.