EDENTON — The Edenton-Chowan Schools will switch to optional mask-wearing inside school facilities starting Monday.
The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education voted 4-2 Tuesday for the policy change, becoming the latest area school board to lift its district’s COVID-19 mask mandate for students, staff and visitors.
The Perquimans Board of Education also voted Tuesday evening to switch to optional mask-wearing starting Monday. The school boards in Camden, Currituck, Dare and Pitt counties previously had voted to make the switch.
Board Chairman Gene Jordan and members Gil Burroughs, Ricky Browder and Paul Clifton voted to follow school Superintendent Michael Sasscer’s recommendation to change the board’s policy to make mask-wearing optional starting Monday. Board members Jean Bunch and Joan White voted against making the switch. Member Maxine Mason did not attend Tuesday’s meeting.
Sasscer presented data at Tuesday’s meeting showing COVID-19 cases trending in a positive direction. At the peak of the omicron wave, 81 Edenton-Chowan students a week were out of school because of COVID. As of last week, the number of students out of school was just six.
Sasscer also pointed to the most recent results of the Edenton-Chowan staff poll, which he shares with the school board each month. Currently, around 77.7 percent of staff members favor an optional mask policy, while 22.3 percent favor keeping masks mandatory.
That’s a shift from the polling data Sasscer shared at the board’s Feb. 1 meeting, when 63 percent of staff supported keeping the mask mandate and only 35 percent favored switching to optional masks.
White asked how easy it would be for the school board, after switching to optional masks, to return to a mandatory masking policy “if an influx of cases happens again.”
Sasscer said he thought that would be “difficult,” given that mandates in general are hard to enforce.
“It is something that is difficult to go backwards to,” he said. “We hope to create awareness and knowledge, any time there is high transmissibility, there are tools there for preventative measures like vaccines and masks. Just like when flu season spikes, we have choices.”
Sasscer said he has had frequent discussions with Albemarle Regional Health Services Director Battle Betts about the masking issue.
“My conversations with Battle Betts have begun to resemble treating a flu diagnosis,” he said. “Our society is already beginning to discuss the transition from pandemic to endemic.”
Bunch suggested the board wait until its regular meeting on March 1 to vote on making the switch to optional masks. Noting that other area county school boards have lifted their mask mandates, it might be to Edenton-Chowan’s benefit to wait and see what happens with COVID case counts in those districts, she said.
Sasscer said that outside of the public library and the local hospital, Edenton-Chowan Schools is one of the last institutions in the county to still require masks be worn indoors.
“It (switching to optional masks) may feel abrupt in the school system, but we are just one part of a larger community and the community has gradually transitioned” to optional masks, he said. “It has not felt abrupt in the community.”
Sasscer also noted that other school districts in the region “have shown success with optional masking.”
Clifton agreed, saying the board’s new policy doesn’t represent an abrupt shift because masking is still an option for those who want to wear one. He said the dramatic drop in COVID cases is a reason to be hopeful.
Browder said he believes parents should make decisions about the health of their child and that the school board needed to get back to education.
“Our focus has not been on teaching kids the last two years; it has been on being the health and mask police,” Browder said. “Education has taken a backseat to a certain extent when we need to get it back on the forefront and get back to what it’s all about. Let mom and dad take care of the health issues.”
Sasscer thanked families for following the school district’s quarantine guidelines. He also thanked the board for its decision-making during the peak of the pandemic.
“You were challenged with decisions of the mind and heart and you put our staff, education and health first. You demonstrated leadership,” he said.
Under current state law, school boards are still required to vote on their district’s masking policy each month. And under federal law, all districts are required to have students and drivers wear masks on school buses.