MOYOCK — Emotions among some Eagle Creek residents were high during a Thursday meeting with company officials who operate the sewer system in the 440-home subdivision.
Eagle Creek residents have reported that for over a year the neighborhood has been plagued by sewer breakdowns that have resulted in sewage either backing up into their homes or outside their homes.
Many residents blame the sewer system's operator, Envirolink. On Thursday, company President Mike Myers held at a question-and-answer session at the Eagle Creek Golf Club.
The Eagle Creek utility is owned by Sandler Utilities but is serviced by Envirolink, a private firm.
Many residents say problems with the vacuum system first started after Envirolink took over servicing it in the summer of 2020. One resident has documented almost 100 days of failures since Aug. 6, 2020.
Several residents believe part of the problem is that Envirolink technicians are not properly trained to service a vacuum system, which results in breakdowns.
“I have an actual (expletive) trench at my house and it is like I am in Afghanistan again,” one resident said.
Homeowners Association President Fred Whiteman told Myers that part of the problem is “incompetence” on the part of technicians servicing the system.
“The technicians out here do not know what they are doing,” he said.
“You took it over with no one knowing how to do anything,” another resident told Myers. “You have no qualified technicians.”
Myers said he believes his technicians are well trained and the problem is with faulty parts in the collection system. He noted that Sandler, as the owner, has to provide money for replacement parts.
“This goes to the system needs to be replaced,” Myers said. “I don’t own the system, I can’t make a capital investment in it. If one person in this community is having a problem, one is too many.”
But much of the conversation at the meeting centered around replacing the current Sandler-owned system.
Myers is also a part owner of Currituck Water and Sewer which is trying to buy the Eagle Creek system from Sandler.
That company will provide service to two nearby developments — Fost and Flora — and has a contract in place with Sandler to treat sewage at the Eagle Creek treatment facility. The construction of homes has not started in either development.
If the sale is approved, Myers said the two best options for Eagle Creek are replacing large parts of the current vacuum system or installing a gravity system. Fost and Flora both have gravity systems.
Myers said a “ballpark” estimate of installing a gravity system is $2 million. Replacing the vacuum system would be between $3.5 million and $4 million, which Myers said would include replacing all 220 pits on the system.
“There is a lower cost of operation with gravity,” Myers said. “There are fewer moving parts and moving parts break. The less moving parts the less something is going to break.”
But ultimately, Myers said that if his company buys the system he will let residents decide what system will work best for them.
“Our job is to work with you guys to come up with the best solution, a reliable solution that is right for this community,” Myers said.
Myers has hired the Bissell Professional Group civil engineering firm in Kitty Hawk to study both alternatives.
Company President Mark Bissell designed a gravity system for Eagle Creek when construction in the subdivision started two decades ago. But the developer instead opted for the vacuum system.
Some residents, however, remain skeptical, especially with what they say is Envirolink’s poor track record servicing the system and other systems they operate. State DEQ enforcement records show that at least 15 systems that Envirolink manages have racked up 90 violations since 2018. These violations accounted for more than $91,000 in fines.
“Is it going to be done at cost because we are going to foot the bill,” said resident Brian Dodd. “From their perspective, they don’t care about cost.”
The North Carolina Utilities Commission will hold two public hearings on the proposed sale of the Eagle Creek system to Currituck Water and Sewer, with the first being a remote hearing on Feb. 2.
Myers said a second hearing would probably be held 30 to 45 days after the first hearing. He said the Utilities Commission would render a final decision on the sale 30 days after the second meeting.
“Once that is done, we can actually begin making the improvements that are needed in the community,” Myers said.
Several residents said after the meeting that they will voice opposition at the Feb. 2 meeting to Currituck Water and Sewer buying the system.
“I think the people that can solve this problem are in the room,” Myers said. “I truly believe we all want the same thing, and from my perspective is what I want is a reliable sewer system. Regardless of which way you go, this system needs to be replaced.”
Eagle Creek may get additional help in fixing the system in the short term Monday by Superior Court Judge Wayland Sermons.
Following a hearing earlier this month in Pasquotank Superior Court, Sermons gave Sandler until Dec. 20 to come up with a plan to fix the often-plagued system or face possible civil and criminal penalties.
“I hope someone goes to jail,” one resident said.
That hearing was held on the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s show cause motion for civil and criminal contempt against Virginia Beach-based Sandler Utilities.
Sandler agreed in July to work on changes to fix the sewer system but Eagle Creek residents have reported the system was down for six days last month.
DEQ filed a notice of contempt against Sandler in Currituck on Nov. 16. That notice is related to the July consent judgment between Sandler and DEQ that required the utility owner to submit written plans for system upgrades and operator training.