MOYOCK — The sewer system serving Currituck County residents of the Eagle Creek subdivision in Moyock has failed again.
The situation is a repeat of a system failure that occurred in October 2020 in the 444-home subdivision.
Resident Stephanie Harlow said the system's failure has resulted in raw sewage backing up into many homes.
“It’s not a lot of fun out here and it is not getting better,” Harlow said.
Eagle Creek Homeowners Association President Fred Whiteman agreed.
“The problems haven’t stopped — it’s been a year,” Whiteman said, expressing frustration. “We just need this thing fixed.”
The subdivision's sewage system went down last week when the pumps that power the vacuums used to pump sewage out the 220 sewer pits — one for every two homes — in the neighborhood failed. Electrical problems with the system have also been reported.
The Eagle Creek utility is owned by Sandler Utilities in Virginia Beach, Virginia, but is serviced by Envirolink, a private firm.
Deborah Massey, a Raleigh-based customer service manager for Envirolink, sent an email to Eagle Creek residents on Sunday saying, “techs worked throughout the day replacing one of the vacuum pumps at the station.”
“Crews will begin to bring the system up as quickly as possible throughout the night and tomorrow (Monday),” Massey’s email continued.
Massey sent another email to residents on Monday saying crews worked through the night to start bringing the system back on line. Envirolink has also asked residents to conserve water so they won't overburden the sewage system.
“Techs are onsite continuing to work on bringing all lines up,” Massey wrote. “An update will be sent out as soon as we can get a complete assessment of each pit with a timeline of complete service. We understand showers and laundry need to be completed but please conserve water as much as possible today.”
Harlow referred to the emails as being vague, adding that Envirolink “never tells us the truth.”
A message left for Massey was not returned Tuesday.
Harlow said the system has never been fully operational since 2020, saying the fixes by Envirolink have been “Band-Aids after Band-Aids.” The system was down for over three weeks in 2020.
“It’s been ridiculous and it has never been fully fixed,” Harlow said.
Harlow said she knows of people in Eagle Creek who have not showered since last week because of sewage backing up in their homes.
“The situation is dire,” Harlow said. “I know for a fact that people are using trash bags to go to the bathroom in and then throwing them out because you can’t flush your toilets.”
Harlow said that, except during major storms like a hurricane, Eagle Creek's sewage system worked fine until Envirolink took over servicing the system in the summer of 2020.
“Everything went south when Envirolink took over because they don’t know what they are doing,” Harlow said.
Whiteman said he attended a meeting in Raleigh five months ago to discuss Eagle Creek's sewage system problems with Envirolink President Mike Myers. Whiteman said state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, state Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, representatives of N.C. Department of Environmental Quality and Sandler also attended the meeting.
Whiteman said Myers made some “erroneous” claims during the meeting about Envirolink employees working on the Eagle Creek system.
“(Myers) said they were quick to respond and that were seven or more people out here working,” Whiteman said. “I corrected him in front of everybody and I said, ‘That is not the case. We seldom got people to respond.'”
According to Whiteman, Myers responded by telling him the company would have more people on site working on the system. Whiteman said one Envirolink employee was at Eagle Creek for roughly the next 11 weeks following the meeting maintaining the entire system.
“He was keeping the system up and running and we had no problems,” Whiteman said. “Then they fired him and we have had nothing but problems since. Since he was fired our system has been down more than it is up.”