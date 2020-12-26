MOYOCK — The company that owns the sewer utility servicing a Moyock subdivision has been fined more than $60,000 for failing to properly maintain the wastewater system.
The N.C. Division of Water Resources fined Sandler Utilities of Virginia Beach $62,517.96 this month after its system serving around 400 homeowners in the Eagle Creek subdivision failed in late September.
Some residents in the subdivision said they were without sewer service for two weeks during the outage. In addition, raw sewage was visible in ditches around the neighborhood. Also, some 50 residents who did not have backflow preventers had sewage back up into their homes after the sewer system failed.
Porta-potties were setup up around the neighborhood and the group, N.C. Baptists on a Mission, provided a mobile shower and laundry unit for residents to use while the system was down.
In its notice of violations, DWR cited Sandler Utilities for failing to effectively manage, maintain, and operate Eagle Creek’s sewage collection system so that there are were no overflows affecting land or surface waters.
“Sewer overflows and spills have been noted at locations throughout the development,” DWR officials wrote to Sandler in October. “Such spills and overflows are attributed to failure to promptly restore sewer service, in addition to initial failure of vacuum pumps.”
The fine includes $2,517.96 fee for investigative costs incurred by the state. Sandler Utilities has 30 days from Dec. 21 to respond to the violation, when it can file an appeal, pay the fine or request a lower penalty. It wasn’t immediately clear Thursday what Sandler Utilities planned to do. The company did not respond to a phone message or email on Wednesday.
The system at Eagle Creek failed on Sept. 27 when the pumps that power the vacuums used to pump sewage out of 220 sewer pits — one for every two homes — in the neighborhood failed. The vacuum system was restored in a few days but the monitors in each pit were submerged while the system was out and had to be repaired.
Sandler said in response to the notice of violation issued by DRW that its crews worked “day and night” to correct the problems. Sandler also noted that it brought in an outside vacuum sewer specialist to help with repairs.
The company repaired one pump and ordered a second refurbished pump, which arrived three days after it was ordered.
“Vacuum pump failures of both system pumps created by water intake was the ultimate cause of the overall system failure,” Sandler wrote DRW officials. “Once both pumps were installed and operational, it was a long, arduous process to get the entire vacuum system up and running, requiring cleaning and pumping of 221 vacuum pits with multiple controller and valve rebuilds and replacements.”
The system later suffered a second failure, which Sandler told DRW officials caused a second backup.
“The pumps had to be brought offline to allow for cleaning and oil and filter changes,” Sandler said. “A bypass pump was immediately brought in to bring flow from the vacuum system to the wastewater treatment plant. This created some additional setbacks with bringing the collection system back up.”