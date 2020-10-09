MOYOCK — It’s been almost two weeks since most of the residents in the Eagle Creek community in Moyock have been able to flush a toilet in their own home.
Taking a shower, washing clothes or just running the water is also out of the question after the sewer system in the 444-home development failed Sept. 27.
Eagle Creek Home Owners Association President Fred Whiteman does not know when the system will be restored despite efforts to fix the problem.
“The situation is ugly,” Whiteman said. “We have people in the neighborhood with active cases of COVID: they can’t leave their homes and they can’t use water. They have drinking water, but they can’t flush because no water can go down the drain at all.”
The Eagle Creek utility is owned by Sandler Utilities in Virginia Beach, Virginia, but is serviced by Envirolink. A message left at Envirolink’s Piedmont office was not returned Thursday.
About 50 residents without a backflow preventer have had sewer flow back into their homes, Whiteman said. Homeowners with a backflow preventer saw their sewage run off into ditches in the neighborhood.
Raw sewage was visible in several ditches around the neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
The system went down when the pumps that power the vacuums used to pump sewage out the 220 sewer pits — one for every two homes — in the neighborhood failed. The vacuum system was restored in a few days but the monitors in each pit were submerged while the system was out and have to be repaired.
That effort is ongoing, Whiteman said.
Resident Stephanie Harlow said homeowners were told that individual pits would be emptied manually but she said that has not happened.
“Today is day 12 and anything that goes down the drain — showers, washing your hands, flushing the toilet, washing your clothes, washing your dishes —you can’t do that right now,” Harlow said Thursday morning. “We were told that there would be sewer trucks in the neighborhood around the clock to suction our pits so we could flush our toilets. If our pit was emptied, we could at least flush our toilets so there is not that nasty smell of whatever is sitting in there.”
Whiteman said a vacuum system used to collect sewage and send it to the treatment facility is rare and that is compounding the problem. Whiteman also said Envirolink bought out the previous service provider Enviro-Tech last spring and three employees with experience at Eagle Creek recently quit because they were “not happy” with the new owners.
“Most are gravity systems,” Whiteman said. “The technicians in the field working on our system now have said to me personally that they have no training on working on a vacuum system. They have not been able to fix the individual pits. We had three employees who had been working here on the system quit within a few weeks of each other. They had been working on the system for about five years. Those were the guys that know our system.”
Envirolink has put 21 portable toilets and several handwashing stations throughout the neighborhood. Other homeowners are using bathroom facilities at friends or relatives.
Eagle Creek Golf Club and Grill, which sits in the middle of the community, is also allowing residents to use the showers and bathrooms in its men’s and women’s locker rooms.
Golf course owner Tim Paasch is on the same sewer system but is paying $380 every other day to have an outside company come in and pump out his industrial-sized tank.
Paasch said there has been a drop off in business because people outside the neighborhood think the golf course and restaurant are closed.
“The restaurant and golf course are open and we are operating normally,” he said. “I’m more frustrated for the people out here than I am frustrated for myself. I can go home to my house and take a shower. We had a port-a-potty party last night and we had a DJ to give people a place to go and relax.’’
More help was expected Thursday afternoon.
Currituck County said in a press release Wednesday that it is coordinating with the N.C. Division of Emergency Management, N.C. Baptists on Mission, Currituck County Schools, Envirolink and the Eagle Creek Homeowners Association to provide mobile shower and laundry facilities to the neighborhood. The shower trailer, which has six stalls, and the laundry trailer, which has eight units, will be at Moyock Middle School.