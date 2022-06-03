Veteran educator and Norfolk, Virginia, official Daun Hester urged the 123 graduates in Northeastern High School's Class of 2022 Thursday night to find lessons in all their experiences and to pursue big dreams.
Hester, who has been a principal, a member of the Norfolk City Council and a member of the Virginia House of Delegates, currently is treasurer of the city of Norfolk.
Hester noted that the first two times she ran for Norfolk City Council, she lost. But she won the third time and later was elected to the House of Delegates.
"If you really want it and you are passionate about it, work for it," Hester said.
Hester told graduates that their experiences maneuvering through virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic have prepared them for challenges they will face in the future.
She encouraged them to avoid student loan debt, pursue cutting-edge careers, be careful what they put on social media, and vote in every election.
Jaiden Lister, who was the male recipient of the Cooper-McClease Award, told his fellow graduates "we have a bond that cannot be broken."
Lister said that after the "devastating" changes on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the class's senior year had felt normal.
Success will take hard work and dedication, he said.
Zoe Pureza, the female recipient of the Cooper-McClease Award, said senior year had been "joyful." She noted that the Class of 2022 was the first in three years to have a full, in-person senior year.
"So I would say that we have a lot to be joyous about," she said.
Pureza thanked her mother, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education member Pam Pureza, for being a wonderful example of leadership.
She said she has found joy in the experiences of this senior year.
"Success means nothing if you aren't finding joy along the way," Pureza said.
Graduating senior Jessica Jenkins said in an interview before the ceremony that she will be majoring in psychology at N.C. Central University and plans to become a lawyer.
"High school was really fun," Jenkins said. "It helped me understand what kind of person I want to be and what I want to accomplish."
Jenkins said an important lesson she learned in high school was how to manage her time effectively so that everything can be turned in on time.
Tianna Haskett said she made lasting friendships at Northeastern. Haskett, who served as president of the Student Government this past year, will be majoring in psychology at Elizabeth City State University. She plans to pursue a career in psychology.
Jaiden Lister plans to study computer science at ECSU and eventually would like to earn a doctorate in computer science.
Lister said band was one of the things he really enjoyed about high school. He also said he learned to be more independent during his time at Northeastern.
"I learned how to manage my time and just be responsible and respectful of others," Lister said.
Liam Konhaus plans to major in coastal engineering at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. He said the field is becoming more important because of climate change.
Konhaus said has enjoyed making friends and making memories, and has learned that he can accomplish much if he puts his mind to it. As an example, he noted that he was elected senior class president despite never having been particularly outgoing or outspoken before.
"It's important to step out of your comfort zone and just go for it," Konhaus said.
Board of Education Chairwoman Sharon Warden congratulated the graduates on behalf of the board.
Interim ECPPS Superintendent Eddie Ingram, who noted he had graduated from Northeastern 47 years ago, offered eight guidelines for living: leave it all on the court because no job is too small; take care of yourself; leave it better than you found it; earn respect, and be fair, kind and firm; show restraint; always tell the truth; be the best in whatever you do; and speak less and listen more.
Northeastern High School Principal Nathan Soule encouraged graduates to dream big.
"You have talents that the world needs," Soule said.
Soule urged the graduates to learn from those around them and to never stop learning.