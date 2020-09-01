Officials are hoping to reopen the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Senior Center on Oct. 1.
Maybe.
The new senior center along the downtown waterfront opened March 6 but was closed a week later because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It remains closed under the state’s current COVID-19 reopening restrictions on gyms and indoor gatherings.
Assistant City Manager Angela Judge told City Council last week that the earliest anticipated date the senior center could reopen would be Oct. 1.
The senior center will not reopen until North Carolina moves into Phase 3 of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan. Cooper’s current Phase 2 plan is in effect until Sept. 11, which is when the state could move to Phase 3.
“That (Oct. 1 reopening) is assuming if the governor’s existing order regarding mass groupings is lifted,” Judge said. “We are tracking two weeks after that is lifted. That is the earliest opening of the senior center.”
The new senior center is located in the former The Daily Advance building on Water Street and was funded through a joint interlocal agreement between the city and county.
The governments paid a little over $1.1 million for the 15,000-square-foot building in June 2019 and spent another $450,000 in renovation costs and associated fees to convert the former downtown office building into a senior center.