The number of students who have confirmed plans to enroll at Elizabeth City State University next semester for the fall 2021 semester is up significantly from this time last year.
According to Provost Farrah J. Ward, 113 students of the 169 admitted and the 285 who completed applications have confirmed their enrollment for the spring.
By comparison, 89 students of the 123 admitted and 268 who completed applications had confirmed their enrollment at ECSU for the spring by Dec. 10, 2019, Ward said.
Ward was giving a report to the ECSU Board of Trustees’ Committee on Academic Excellence and Strategic Growth earlier this month.
Ward also noted that ECSU has 63 students already confirmed to enroll in fall 2021, compared with 33 who had confirmed their enrollment for fall 2020 this time last year.
A total of 2,414 students submitted applications and 1,175 students were admitted for the fall 2021 semester as of Dec. 10, Ward said. That’s up from 1,114 total applications and 624 students admitted for the fall 2020 semester this time in 2019, she said.
Ward said one factor contributing to the fact that total applications have doubled this year is ECSU’s new membership in the Common Black College Application.
The Common Black College Application allows a student to fill out a single application and pay a $20 application fee. In return, they get to apply to 59 member institutions, including historically black colleges and universities across the country.
ECSU is the only public HBCU in North Carolina that currently participates in the Common Black College Application, or CBCA. Other participating HBCUs in North Carolina include Bennett College, Johnson C. Smith University, Livingstone College, St. Augustine University and Shaw University.
ECSU Trustee Kennis Wilkins asked Ward how many applications ECSU has received so far through CBCA and how much it costs to be a member. Ward didn’t have the numbers immediately available but said she would include them in her report at trustees’ next meeting. She said ECSU was able to participate in the CBCA this year at no cost and will negotiate the cost for next year.
Ward said she will evaluate the cost and benefit of the program annually to determine whether ECSU should remain a member.
Trustees also learned of a new co-admission agreement with Vance-Granville Community College. The Henderson-based community college is second in the state in the number of associate degrees awarded, so it’s an important strategic partnership for ECSU, Ward noted.
“We are excited about this initial partnership with them,” Ward told the committee.
ECSU and Vance-Granville are also working on articulation agreements in business administration and computer science.
In addition, ECSU is working on articulation agreements with College of The Albemarle in business administration and social work and with Pitt Community College in graphic design.
ECSU also plans a partnership with Wake Tech Community College in emergency management and unmanned aircraft systems. The partnership will include training for first responders as well as articulation agreements for students in those fields.
Wake Tech is building a new emergency management simulation center and drone pavilion in eastern Wake County.