April Mullen of Elizabeth City got her first-ever mammogram on Friday and didn’t have to visit the hospital to get it done.
Instead, Mullen, 42, got her mammogram through Sentara Healthcare’s new mobile mammography unit, which was stationed at the K.E. White Graduate Center on the campus of Elizabeth City State University during the second day of the two-day U.S. Coast Guard Health Expo.
Sentara Healthcare unveiled the new 3D mammography van during a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Sentara Brock Cancer Center last month. The Norfolk, Virginia-based health care system’s goal in establishing the mobile service is to encourage more women like Mullen to get a mammogram.
Dr. Janete Mills, a Sentara radiation oncologist, explained that the mobile mammography service provides the same image quality that’s available by going to the hospital.
“Early detection does save lives,” Mills said.
In a press release, Sentara said it’s committed to sending the van and its staff this year to at least 20 areas in Hampton Roads, Virginia, and northeastern North Carolina considered “underserved” for health care services. The health care system said the Sentara Cancer Network will use results from its ongoing community health needs assessments to determine where the van is most needed.
A Sentara spokeswoman said the van has already made 11 different visits since beginning operations Feb. 13.
Sentara said up to 20 mammography appointments can be scheduled through the mobile service in a single day, and the mammography van is available for events seven days per week. The health care system is hoping churches and community groups will take advantage of the mobile service and request to host a visit.
Mullen acknowledged Friday that her decision to get a mammogram followed persistent prompting by her sister, Deborah White.
“My sister suggested that I do it,” Mullen said.
White noted that her family has a history of breast cancer; her paternal grandmother was diagnosed with the disease.
She said she was glad to see her sister take the step of getting a mammogram.
Doctors cite mammograms as a way to detect breast cancer early and provide treatment that can be life-saving.
“I’m so proud of her,” White said.
The procedure went well, according to Mullen.
“It was about what I expected,” she said. “They pretty much explained everything step by step so I knew what was coming and what was going to happen.”
Figures on how many mammograms were performed during the van’s first visit to Elizabeth City weren’t immediately available Monday. But local officials welcomed the new service during a ribbon cutting ceremony at Friday’s health expo.
Pasquotank County Commssioner Sam Davis noted that early detection of breast cancer can save lives. “That is what this is all about,” he said.
Davis also said Pasquotank County made a wonderful move when it chose to partner with Sentara to operate what was then Albemarle Hospital in 2014.
Mayor Kirk Rivers said rural areas often struggle with access to health care, but Sentara provides wonderful access to the Elizabeth City community. Rivers also said he appreciates Sentara’s investment in the city.
“We are a Sentara city,” Rivers said.
Dr. Phillip Jackson, president of Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, said he is glad that Sentara has been able to provide access to health care in northeastern North Carolina.
Mullen said she knows now that she should get a mammogram on an annual basis.
“I’m going to try,” she said.
Not only that, but Mullen said she plans to recommend mammograms to other women.
In its press release, Sentara said the mammograms provided by the mobile service will be available to anyone. If a patient has health insurance, that information will be gathered in advance over the phone or at the van’s visit; if a patient is uninsured or underinsured, they can complete an application to qualify for financial assistance.
“Lack of insurance will not be a barrier to receiving care,” Sentara said.
The van’s next visit to northeastern North Carolina will be to Sentara Family and Internal Medicine Physicians in Moyock on March 20. Other upcoming visits will be posted on Sentara Albemarle Medical Center’s Facebook page. If a local organization or event would like to host the mobile mammography unit, contact mobilemammo@sentara.com.
To find out about how and when you can schedule a mammogram, call 757-736-0040.