Pasquotank commissioners were advised this week that early revaluation numbers indicate an overall increase in the assessed value of property in the county.
So much of an increase that Katherine Lane with Pearson’s Appraisal Services told commissioners that their “phones will be ringing” when new property assessments are mailed out in November.
“The phones will definitely be ringing, no doubt,” Lane said. “Preliminary numbers indicate an overall increase in assessment for the county.”
But county officials are quick to point out that an increase in values doesn’t necessarily mean property owners will pay more in taxes.
Commissioners could set what’s known as a “revenue-neutral” tax rate. That means the county would set a tax rate that would raise the same amount of revenue Pasquotank currently receives from property taxes.
“Even though your value goes up that doesn’t mean your taxes will go up,” Board of Commissioners Chairman Lloyd Griffin said.
Currituck completed a revaluation last year that showed a 20-percent overall increase in property values but the county did not set a revenue-neutral tax rate. The county did reduce its tax rate by 2 cents but the new rate of 46 cents per $100 of valuation will raise an additional $3.6 million in revenue annually that will dedicated to county schools.
If Currituck would have set a revenue-neutral rate the tax rate would have fallen from 48 cents to 41 cents.
Lane said part of the revaluation process in Pasquotank included looking at qualified property sales in the county from 2019 to 2021. Another factor is the cost of construction.
“In reviewing the sales for residential and commercial the majority of sale prices of properties over the past two years were higher than their 2014 assessments,” Lane said. “We will continue to study and look until the notices go out.”
As for how much overall property values will increase, Pearson’s “has not finalized those numbers yet,” she said.
Lane presented the board with preliminary figures from 100 different areas in the county that showed an average increase in values in the 20 percent range.
A sampling of neighborhoods showed Millbrooke with a 29-percent increase, Peartree North Estates a 28-pecent increase, Forest Park a 17-percent increase and Stockbridge with a 16-percent increase.
“Basically, everything is an increase,” Lane said.
Pasquotank last completed a revaluation of property in 2014. The state requires a reappraisal of all real property at least every eight years.
“As everyone imagined, it (property value) is going up pretty significantly,” said County Manager Sparty Hammett. “It’s clearly a solid market out there.”
Once taxpayers receive their new assessment they have the right to appeal it to county commissioners.