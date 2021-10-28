HERTFORD — Voter interest in Tuesday’s municipal election in Hertford is high.
As of Thursday afternoon more votes had been cast for the election than were cast during the entire early voting period for the town’s election in 2017.
According to the Perquimans County Board of Election, 239 votes have already been cast for Tuesday’s election. The overwhelming majority of the votes — 191 — have been cast in East Hertford precinct. Only 48 have been cast in West Hertford precinct.
Sandra Anderson, one of three first-time candidates seeking one of the two open seats on Hertford Town Council in Tuesday’s election, said she expects a big turnout on Saturday, the last day of early voting. People who work in Virginia, for example, will be able to cast their votes on Saturday, she noted.
Anderson said she believes voters are turning out because they recognize that a change on the town council is a key to business investment in the town and support from grant-making agencies.
“I think people just want a change,” Anderson said. “They want to see an effective town council that they can be proud of.”
Businesses that might locate in the community and grantors that might invest in Hertford also want to see that the town has an effective town council, she said.
“And right now we don’t,” Anderson added.
Voters have repeatedly told her the council will not be effective until two of the current members are no longer on the council.
“People say they have got to go,” Anderson said. “And I don’t have to say who they are. Everybody knows who they are.”
The two incumbent councilors on Tuesday’s ballot are Frank Norman III and Quentin Jackson. Jackson couldn’t be reached. Norman has said repeatedly that he doesn’t respond to questions from local media.
Gracie Felton, a former member of Hertford Town Council, said she is optimistic that she will be elected to one of the two seats.
She said she isn’t sure what is motivating people to vote.
“But I would hope that it’s because people just want to do the right thing,” Felton said.
Connie Brothers, another first-time candidate, said she feels good about how her campaign has gone so far. At this point she is relying on her faith and not worrying about how the election will go, she said.
“The citizens will decide who the councilpersons are going to be,” Brothers said. “I just feel confident that it’s going to go the way God wants it to go.”
Martha Borders is the third first-time candidate in Tuesday’s Hertford election. She could not be immediately reached.
While interest in Hertford’s election is high, there appears less interest in neighboring Winfall, which also is holding an election on Tuesday. As of Thursday afternoon, only eight votes had been cast there.
Valery McDonald and Preston White are seeking the two council seats currently held by incumbent councilors Kenneth Rominger and Arnetta Ormond, neither of whom sought re-election.
Early voting continues today at the Perquimans Board of Elections Office at 601 S. Edenton Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early voting will also be held on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.