Early voting starts today

Pasquotank County Elections Director Emma Tate (left) and Troy White, deputy director of elections, discuss preparations for today’s start of early voting at the K.E. White Center, Wednesday afternoon. One-stop, no-excuse voting for the Nov. 8 mid-term election begins statewide today and ends Saturday, Nov. 5.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Even though early voting for the Nov. 8 election doesn’t get underway in North Carolina until today, 231 area voters have already cast ballots.

That’s the number of voters from five area counties who as of Wednesday had returned mail-in absentee ballots to their county board of election.