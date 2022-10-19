Even though early voting for the Nov. 8 election doesn’t get underway in North Carolina until today, 231 area voters have already cast ballots.
That’s the number of voters from five area counties who as of Wednesday had returned mail-in absentee ballots to their county board of election.
Statewide, more than 43,200 mail-in ballots had been returned as of Wednesday. That’s just a fraction of the 197,809, though, that have been requested so far, according to the N.C. State Board of Elections website.
The number of voters requesting mail-in absentee ballots for this year’s mid-term election is more than twice the 87,025 who did so in 2018, when the last midterm election was held.
As of Wednesday, nearly three times as many registered Democrats (92,765) as Republicans (31,301) statewide had requested mail-in ballots. Another 73,045 unaffiliated voters also have requested mail-in ballots. The numbers of Libertarians (689) and Green party voters (9) requesting to vote absentee by mail were much smaller.
Except for Camden, the same pattern pretty much held true in the region: more Democrats than Republicans requesting mail-in ballots.
In Pasquotank County, 242 Democratic voters had requested absentee mail-in ballots as of Wednesday. By comparison, only 159 unaffiliated and 75 Republican voters had.
In Chowan County, 125 Democratic voters, 17 Republican voters and 48 unaffiliated voters have requested to vote absentee by mail.
The margin in Currituck County was narrower. Ninety-five Democrats, 92 Republicans and 128 unaffiliated voters have requested absentee mail-in ballots.
In Camden, 42 unaffiliated voters, 31 Republicans and 25 Democrats have requested absentee mail-in ballots.
Unaffiliated voters are also leading the way in Perquimans, where 52 had requested absentee mail-in ballots as of Wednesday. Forty-seven Democrats and 26 Republicans also have requested to vote absentee by mail.
Pasquotank (99) led the area in the number of mailed-in ballots returned as of Wednesday. Chowan (48) was second, followed by Currituck with 35, Perquimans with 25 and Camden with 24. The state elections board website does not break down those returned ballots by party affiliation.
Absentee voting by mail began Sept. 9 and continues through election day, Nov. 8. The last day to request a mail-in absentee ballot is Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 5 p.m.
For voters choosing to cast their ballot in person, early, no-excuse voting begins today.
In Pasquotank, voters can cast their ballot at the K.E. White Center on the Elizabeth City State University campus. One-stop voting hours will be from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays through Friday, Nov. 4.
Pasquotank will also hold one-stop voting on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and again on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The county will also hold Sunday one-stop voting on Oct. 23 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
In Chowan, voters can cast early ballots on all three Saturdays during the one-stop voting period at the county elections office at 730 N. Granville in Edenton. Polls will be open Saturday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. One-stop hours on Saturday, Nov. 5, will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Weekday Chowan one-stop hours will be from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through Friday, Nov. 4.
Camden voters can cast ballots weekdays through Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the county’s election office at 117 N.C. Highway 343. Camden will also hold one-stop voting on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Currituck one-stop voting at the county elections office at 2795 Caratoke Highway will be from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays through Nov. 4. Saturday early voting will also be held on Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
One-stop voting for Perquimans voters will be at the county elections office at 601 S. Edenton Road in Hertford weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 4. One day of Saturday voting will be held on Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The last day to register to vote in person on election day was Friday. However, persons who are unregistered can register and vote at their county’s polling site during the one-stop voting period. There is no requirement in North Carolina to show an ID to vote.