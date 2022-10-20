Election officials said voting was steady Thursday on the first day of early voting for the Nov. 8 mid-term election.
By late Thursday afternoon, more than 1,400 voters had cast early ballots in the five-county region.
In Pasquotank County, where voters are casting early ballots at the K.E. White Center, 652 had cast ballots by 4:30 p.m. According to Elections Director Emma Tate, that was about a third of the 1,800 voters who showed up on the first day of early voting for the 2020 presidential election but more than had shown up on the first day of early voting for this year's primary election in May.
Elections officials in Camden, Currituck and Chowan counties described turnout as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday as steady, with 236 voters casting ballots in Currituck and 137 in Camden. Chowan reported 192 voters as of 2 p.m.
In Perquimans, 208 voters had cast ballots as of 4:20 p.m. An elections official said turnout had been steady all day.
While Currituck, Chowan, Camden and Pasquotank voters have contested races for school board, nearly all counties in the region have contested races for county commissioner. There are also contested races for Clerk of Superior Court in Chowan and Pasquotank, while a write-in candidacy in Camden has created one there as well.
There are also contested races for the 5th House District and 3rd Senate District seats. Incumbent Democrat Howard Hunter of Hertford County is being challenged by Republican Bill Ward of Pasquotank County in the House district. Pasquotank and Camden are located in the 5th House District.
State Sen. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, is seeking election in the newly drawn 3rd Senate District against Valerie Jordan of Warren County. Currituck and Camden are located in the newly drawn district.
A regional race for Superior Court judge has Republican Andrew Womble challenging incumbent Democrat Eula Reid. Reid currently serves on the Superior Court bench by appointment and Womble is currently the district attorney for the region that includes all area counties.
Running for the state’s District 1 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives are Democrat Don Davis and Republican Sandy Smith. Perquimans, Pasquotank and Chowan are located in the newly drawn 1st U.S. House District.
In the state's 3rd Congressional District, incumbent U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., is being challenged by Democrat Barbara Gaskins. Camden and Currituck are located in the newly drawn 3rd District.
Candidates for U.S. Senate are Republican Ted Budd, Democrat Cheri Beasley, Green Party candidate Matthew Hoh and Libertarian Shannon Bray.
There are also a number of state judicial races on the ballot.
Democrat Lucy Inman and Republican Richard Dietz are vying for seat 3 on the N.C. Court of Appeals.
For an associate justice seat on the N.C. Supreme Court, the candidates are Democrat Sam Ervin IV and Republican Trey Allen.
Vying for seat 8 on the N.C. Court of Appeals are Republican Julee Tate Flood and Democrat Carol Jennings Thompson.
Democrat Brad Salmon and Republican Donna Stroud are vying for seat 9 on the N.C. Court of Appeals, Republican John M. Tyson and Democrat Gale Murray Adams are vying for seat 10, and Democrat Darren Jackson and Republican Michael Stading are vying for seat 11.
Absentee-by-mail voting began Sept. 9 and the last day to request an absentee ballot is Nov. 1. Absentee ballots must be returned by election day on Nov. 8.