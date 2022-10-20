2022 early voting begins, 1

Voters enter the K.E. White Graduate Center in Elizabeth City to cast their votes on the first day of early voting for the Nov. 8 midterm election, Thursday. 

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Election officials said voting was steady Thursday on the first day of early voting for the Nov. 8 mid-term election.

By late Thursday afternoon, more than 1,400 voters had cast early ballots in the five-county region.