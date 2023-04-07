Sandy Hook Designs

Sandy Hook Designs will be the featured artist at the Page After Page bookstore and The Candy Bar at 104 S. McMorrine Street at today's First Friday ArtWalk in Elizabeth City.

 Photo courtesy ECDI

An Easter egg hunt, displays of a live python and baby tarantula spider, the reopening of Page After Page downtown, and live performances by winners of the recent "Elizabeth City Voice" competition are among the attractions at today's First Friday ArtWalk

The monthly showcase of the arts and music in Elizabeth City's downtown kicks off at 4 p.m.  