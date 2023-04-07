An Easter egg hunt, displays of a live python and baby tarantula spider, the reopening of Page After Page downtown, and live performances by winners of the recent "Elizabeth City Voice" competition are among the attractions at today's First Friday ArtWalk
The monthly showcase of the arts and music in Elizabeth City's downtown kicks off at 4 p.m.
The Water Street Real Estate Group's third annual Easter egg hunt will be held at Mariners' Wharf Park and more than 20 downtown businesses.
Ssssalie the python and a baby tarantula will be on display at Elizabeth City Pizza Co. at the Virginia Dare Arcade at 507 E. Main Street. MileHighOdditie will also display handcrafted crystal necklaces, rings and bracelets.
Page After Page bookstore, along with its new partner business, The Candy Bar, is reopening downtown at 104 S. McMorrine Street. The businesses' featured artist is Sandy Hook Designs.
EC MedSpa, at 203 W. Main Street, will host live performances by the winners of the "Elizabeth City Voice" competition. EC MedSpa also will be holding raffles and giveaways.
Other downtown businesses and venues participating in ArtWalk include:
• Eclectic Jewelry & Design at 513 E. Fearing Street. Maria and Aisha will demonstrate the making of silver hammered and stamped bracelets.
• Shut Up & Listen Records at 610 E. Fearing. Josh & Emeline Lancaster will perform live music inside the store. Arianna Martin/Mystic A Crystals and Emmie/That’s Wicked Candles will be outside the store.
• United Bank at 604 E. Ehringhaus Street. The bank will be giving away goodie bags filled with coloring pages, crayons, candies and other items.
• Latitude 36, inside the Waterworks Building at 400 S. Water Street. Latitude will host a "peep" house craft for children.
• Mariners’ Wharf Park at 106 S. Water. Ellen Minton will host a Flood the Streets music event-performance party.
• Cozy Carolina Boutique at 105A S. Water. Newland Metal Works and Millard's Crafty Paws will be the guests.
• InStitches at 607 E. Main Street. Lindsay Doughty will display handmade ceramics, soaps and bath bombs.
• Sanctuary Design Co. at 501 E. Main. PrLeigh, PrLeigh Creations, makers of decoupage oyster shells, will be the artist.
• Water’s Edge Boutique and Copper Canyon Soap at 507 E. Main. ArtWalkers can create and pour candles.
• The Sweet Easy at 507 E. Main. Cathy’s Creations Embroidery will be the artist.
• Small Town Trendz at 510 E. Main. ArtWalkers can take free selfies with the Elizabeth City Easter Bunny or buy professionally made photos by Kelsie's Hope for a small fee. Paula of Have Some Chocolate and Ms. Shelia offering face painting will also be on hand.
• Pine & Porch at 105 E. Colonial. Sara Linehan will display her coastal paintings.
• Tooley’s Tavern at the Narrows at 400 E. Colonial Avenue. Rebecca Davis, a watercolor artist and instructor, will display her works. The Martin Terry Band will also perform from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
• Crank’s Shoe Repair at 509 E. Colonial. Ernest Banks will display the artworks of William C. Hoffman.
• Kin’Folk Mobile Axe Throwing at 206 N. Poindexter Street. Diane Murray will showcase baked sweets and goodies; Heather Husseman Wood of Heavenly Woods Creations will also be on hand.
• Studio 511 Art & Soul at 116 N. Poindexter. Alissa Moore of LouLouJewelry will be outside.
• Ghost Harbor Brewing Company at 602 E. Colonial. Muddy River Makers will display handmade gifts, tie dye, jewelry and décor inside. Bobby Soto will perform live music from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
• Big Boss Burritos at 110 N. Poindexter. Artist LeShawn Williams will be on hand, as will jewelry maker and artist Marissa Gallop and musician Ron Smith.
• Leponic Studios will promote its independent film, "Batman: Darker Knight," at 115 N. Poindexter. ArtWalkers should take note: There will be fight scenes.
• Arts of the Albemarle at 516 E. Main. Crystal Hardt will be the featured artist. An ECSU-COA student exhibition will be on display as will the community art project, "What I Saw." Albemarle Regional Paint Out Pals will also be painting in the Twiford Room. ArtWalkers can sketch with them.
• Seven Sounds Brewing Company at 112 N. Water Street. LaurieB Artworks will display their coasters, jewelry, bags, pillows, glasses, keychains, bookmarks, wooden tabletops and clocks. Anna Marczyszyn and the Ukranian Easter Egg will also be on hand.
• 2 Souls Wine Bar at 512 E. Main. The BeeKeepers will perform live music from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
For more info about First Friday ArtWalk, visit the Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Facebook page, call 252-338-4104, or email elizabethcitydowntown@embarqmail.com.
Studio 511 Art & Soul is also celebrating their 9-year “Downtowniversary.”
Leponic Studios will be “popping up” with movie character performances on the corner of Water & Poindexter (Note: there will be fight scenes.) Enjoy a music pop up with Flood the Streets music party at Mariners’ Wharf Park. First Friday is a great night for music lovers with music performances in multiple venues.