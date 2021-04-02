After all the challenges to church life COVID-19 posed this past year, area pastors expressed excitement this week about the prospect of holding in-person worship services this Easter Sunday.
The Rev. Benny Oakes, pastor of First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City, said his church is sticking with a Sunday protocol that it adopted in October as in-person worship began to resume.
First UMC’s 8:30 a.m. service will be conducted on Facebook Live, while the 10 a.m. service will be held both in person and streamed on Facebook Live.
Social distancing will be practiced at the 10 a.m. service, and hand washing and mask wearing are encouraged, Oakes said.
Like most churches locally and beyond, First UMC had no in-person worship services last Easter.
Because of that, it’s an especially overwhelming feeling to be gathering together for worship this Easter, Oakes said.
“I have heard people say that they really long for and miss the actual gathering part of worship,” he said.
Oakes said he has long understood theologically that gathering is a response to God’s call. But the pandemic-driven distancing and isolation has generated a new appreciation for the gift of being in someone else’s presence, he said.
“It’s still not as robust as we would like — there will be no hugging or shaking hands,” Oakes said. “But it will be wonderful to be worshiping together this Easter after not being able to so last year.”
Oakes said that as he prepares to preach on Easter, “I am really captivated by Mary Magdalene’s words in John’s Gospel.”
He noted that John 20 describes Mary Magdalene, who has just encountered the Risen Christ in the garden outside his tomb, as going to Jesus’ gathered disciples and telling them “I have seen the Lord.”
Oakes pointed out that Mary Magdalene doesn’t first mention anything about Jesus’ Resurrection, or about his Ascension — which is what he specifically instructed her to mention to the disciples — but focused instead on having seen Jesus.
In his Easter message, Oakes said he plans to explore the meaning of having “seen the Lord” for today’s disciples.
The Rev. Daniel Spence, pastor of Victory Praise and Worship Center, said his church will hold its Easter worship outside on the grounds of the church, which was also the way it celebrated Easter last year.
“We really, really want to be safe,” Spence said.
Because of the colder weather, the church recently has been conducting worship services by livestream. Spence said holding services outdoors and by livestream is intended to keep people a safe distance apart during the pandemic.
Spence said he will set the stage up outside the church on Saturday and the service will begin Sunday at 10 a.m. Chairs on the church lawn will be spaced for safety, he said.
“We have plenty of grass to have that social distancing,” Spence said.
Spence said the church is excited about gathering on Easter Sunday.
“We miss being together,” he said. “I think it’s going to be very rewarding and very exciting just to get a chance to fellowship with one another.”
Leading the church during the pandemic “has definitely had its challenges,” Spence said.
This moment definitely calls for a message of hope and encouragement, Spence said.
“It’s all about God himself giving us hope and encouragement,” Spence said. “Even in the midst of difficult times God himself can turn it around and give us hope.”
That hope is evident when Jesus lays down his life and rises again, Spence said.
Spence’s church will soon be moving from the 700 block of Greenleaf Street to the former S&R Market off Hughes Boulevard. Spence said his congregation is excited about the move, noting the church is off one of the city’s busiest thoroughfares. He did not have a timetable for the move, noting the church has some work to do to get the new sanctuary ready for services.
The Rev. James Harrington, pastor of Fellowship Baptist Church in Moyock, said his church livestreamed last year’s Easter service. It was “surreal,” he said, to not have an in-person service on the day when for 32 years he had seen “banner crowds.”
Harrington added that he was grateful his church had the technology to make the livestream available last year.
But this year the church plans to hold three in-person services: at 8:15 a.m., 9:30 a.m., and 11 a.m.
“Going back in this year, we’re very excited,” Harrington said.
Each service is slated to have a maximum of 80-85 people to maintain social distancing. The church has blocked off every other pew to help worshipers maintain distance.
Fellowship Baptist members have been asked to sign up for the service they plan to attend to give worship leaders an idea of what to expect. Harrington said the church anticipates there will be people walking up for services who didn’t sign up.
He said he looks forward to proclaiming the Easter message on Sunday. One of the points he plans to emphasize, he said, is that the sacrificial death of Jesus on the Cross is the only hope for salvation from sin and death.
“I want to be clear that Jesus didn’t die for nothing,” Harrington said. “He died for a purpose.”
Jesus gave his life willingly to make salvation possible, he said.
“He did it because he loved us so much,” Harrington said.