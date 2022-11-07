...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO 1 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
seas 7 to 12 ft expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and the coastal waters from Duck to Oregon
Inlet.
* WHEN...From 1 AM Tuesday to 1 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
1 of 7
Logan Gilbert, 11, waves before taking a free flight with pilot Steve Bonn (background) during the Elizabeth City Regional Airport's First in Flight Festival at the airport, Saturday. Youngsters were treated to free airplane rides courtesy the Young Eagles Program of the Experimental Aircraft Association. The event also included an appearance of the C-54 Spirit of Freedom, also known as the Candy Bomber.
Kent Madden, the operations supervisor at the Elizabeth City Regional Airport operations supervisor Kent Madden gives pilot C54 Spirit of Freedom "Candy Bomber" pilot Tim Chopp the thumbs' up for takeoff during the airport's First in Flight Festival, Saturday.
Kennedy Kahn, 7, walks with her father Dan after being one of hundreds of children who sprinted onto the airfield to scoop up a Hershey candy bar (in her left hand) dropped by parachute by the "Candy Bomber" at the Elizabeth City Regional Airport, Saturday.
The Douglas C54 Spirt of Freedom, also known as the "Candy Bomber," drops chocolate bars on parachutes during a second airdrop during Elizabeth City Regional Airport's First in Flight Festival, Saturday. The airport also recognized its 50th anniversary.
Scott Hinton, the Elizabeth City Regional Airport manager, addresses the audience moments before the Douglas C54 Spirit of Freedom, also known as the "Candy Bomber," air drops hundreds of chocolate bars during the airport's First in Flight Festival, Saturday. The airport also recognized its 50th anniversary.
Shelby Dute, 4, clutches a chocolate bar in one hand and holds the hand of her father Derek Levesque while walking off the airfield after the C54 "Candy Bomber" airdropped a payload of Hershey bars, during the Elizabeth City Regional Airport's First in Flight Festival, Saturday.
Logan Gilbert, 11, waves before taking a free flight with pilot Steve Bonn (background) during the Elizabeth City Regional Airport's First in Flight Festival at the airport, Saturday. Youngsters were treated to free airplane rides courtesy the Young Eagles Program of the Experimental Aircraft Association. The event also included an appearance of the C-54 Spirit of Freedom, also known as the Candy Bomber.
Kent Madden, the operations supervisor at the Elizabeth City Regional Airport operations supervisor Kent Madden gives pilot C54 Spirit of Freedom "Candy Bomber" pilot Tim Chopp the thumbs' up for takeoff during the airport's First in Flight Festival, Saturday.
Kennedy Kahn, 7, walks with her father Dan after being one of hundreds of children who sprinted onto the airfield to scoop up a Hershey candy bar (in her left hand) dropped by parachute by the "Candy Bomber" at the Elizabeth City Regional Airport, Saturday.
The Douglas C54 Spirt of Freedom, also known as the "Candy Bomber," drops chocolate bars on parachutes during a second airdrop during Elizabeth City Regional Airport's First in Flight Festival, Saturday. The airport also recognized its 50th anniversary.
Scott Hinton, the Elizabeth City Regional Airport manager, addresses the audience moments before the Douglas C54 Spirit of Freedom, also known as the "Candy Bomber," air drops hundreds of chocolate bars during the airport's First in Flight Festival, Saturday. The airport also recognized its 50th anniversary.
Shelby Dute, 4, clutches a chocolate bar in one hand and holds the hand of her father Derek Levesque while walking off the airfield after the C54 "Candy Bomber" airdropped a payload of Hershey bars, during the Elizabeth City Regional Airport's First in Flight Festival, Saturday.