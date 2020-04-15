Local airports are no different than other businesses that have seen a sudden and drastic drop in revenue since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, the office of U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., announced $238 million for North Carolina’s regional airports.
The money was announced by the U.S. Department of Transportation and is part of the federal government’s $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which was approved in March. The coronavirus is the virus that causes the respiratory illness COVID-19.
“North Carolina’s airports have seen a dramatic decrease in passenger travel due to COVID-19,” Tillis said. “This unprecedented travel reduction has drastically impacted airport revenues, putting operations and jobs on the line. The $238 million in CARES Act funding for North Carolina will help ensure airports across the state have the resources necessary to maintain operations and payroll as we continue to work together to get through this crisis.”
The Elizabeth City Regional Airport’s share of the money is $30,000. Two of the region’s other local airports — Northeastern Regional in Edenton and Currituck County Regional in Maple — also were awarded $30,000 each. First Flight Airport in Kill Devil Hills, in Dare County, was awarded $20,000.
The newfound source of funding may be good news for airports, but Elizabeth City airport official Johnny Houston pointed out that Tillis’ announcement lacked key details, such as how do airports go about getting the money. Houston is chairman of the Elizabeth City Regional Airport Authority board.
Tillis’ announcement states that the funding will replace revenue lost as a result of a quick decline in passenger traffic brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
However, the announcement does not explain how the funds will be distributed or how airports go about receiving the money.
The Elizabeth City Regional Airport remains open for normal business operations during the region’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The airport is enforcing social distancing requirements of at least 6 feet between people and has closed the terminal building to the public, according to a post at the airport’s website.
Airport staff are cleaning and sanitizing open areas and wearing gloves when accepting client payments. For questions, residents should call the airport at 252-335-5634 or 252-562-2472.