EC art event to raise funds for Ukraine relief By Reggie Ponder Staff Writer Mar 30, 2022 An art show in the street next to Christ Episcopal Church during First Friday ArtWalk on Friday will raise funds to help people affected by the war in Ukraine.Local artist Carolyn Peel organized the art show, which will be held on the 200 Block of McMorrine Street from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.Peel said she first started to think about putting together the show when she saw an online challenge calling on artists to include sunflowers in paintings in support of the people of Ukraine.The sunflower is regarded as a symbol of Ukraine and is a commercially important crop for Ukrainian farmers.Peel said "affordable art" will be available at the event. Donations of $10 and up will allow people to take home a piece of art.Some works by professional artists will be available at higher levels of giving.Students from area schools have been invited to submit works, as have a wide range of adult artists.The sanctuary at Christ Episcopal Church will be open for quiet meditation during the event.Baked goods will be offered for sale.In addition to visual art works, there will be opportunities to hear from poets, storytellers and musicians."That will give people a way to remember what they have done," Peel said of the opportunity to take home a piece of art.There will also be a pet-a-pup area at the event. Peel said the art show will provide artists and the general public an opportunity to do something to aid the people of Ukraine.