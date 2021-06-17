Elizabeth City resident Michael Little has been selected to paint a Black Lives Matter street mural on Colonial Avenue in front of City Hall.
Little was one of four artists who submitted proposals to paint the mural as part of the city’s Black Lives Matter Street Art Project that was approved by City Council.
More than 1,000 people cast votes to pick a mural and City Manager Montre Freeman said the voting was close among the four artists but that Little won by a comfortable margin.
Freeman did not provide a breakdown of the voting when contacted Thursday afternoon.
There will be an opening ceremony and dedication of the project in front of the H. Rick Gardner Municipal Building at 8 a.m. Saturday followed by a prayer breakfast at Waterfront Park at 8:30 a.m. The McDonald’s on North Road Street is donating a 150 breakfast sandwiches and drinks for the prayer breakfast.
Freeman said he hopes work on the mural will begin on Saturday, which is also Juneteenth, but some logistics of the project are still being worked out.
Public Works employees started prepping the street for the mural on Thursday afternoon.