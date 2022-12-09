Bank robbery, Friday

Police are investigating after First Bank, at 416 Hughes Boulevard in Elizabeth City, shown Friday, was robbed earlier in the day.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

CAMDEN — A suspect accused of robbing a bank in Elizabeth City early Friday morning was apprehended at the state line in Virginia and is in custody in Chesapeake, law enforcement officials said.

The suspect, whose name wasn't available at presstime Friday evening, was taken into custody after engaging in a high-speed pursuit with deputies from Pasquotank and Camden counties, Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones said. 