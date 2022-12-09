CAMDEN — A suspect accused of robbing a bank in Elizabeth City early Friday morning was apprehended at the state line in Virginia and is in custody in Chesapeake, law enforcement officials said.
The suspect, whose name wasn't available at presstime Friday evening, was taken into custody after engaging in a high-speed pursuit with deputies from Pasquotank and Camden counties, Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones said.
Elizabeth City police Chief Phil Webster confirmed Friday evening that First Bank at 416 S. Hughes Boulevard was robbed by a lone suspect Friday morning and that the man was apprehended by Virginia authorities. He said no injuries were reported in the robbery.
When reached, Webster said he did not have access to the suspect's name or the charges he's facing. Police were preparing a press release on the robbery late Friday afternoon and were still awaiting information from Chesapeake police on the bond the suspect is being held under, Webster said.
The Camden Sheriff's Office was notified just before 10:30 a.m. of a bank robbery that had occurred earlier Friday in Elizabeth City, according a Camden Sheriff's Office press release.
A communications officer relayed a description of the suspect and suspect's vehicle, which was last seen traveling north on U.S. Highway 17 toward the Virginia state line.
The vehicle was spotted by Pasquotank sheriff's deputies, who attempted to stop the suspect. The suspect did not stop and the pursuit led into Camden, where two Camden units intercepted and gave chase.
The pursuit continued north at speeds in excess of 100 mph and into Virginia, where officers with the Chesapeake Police Department neutralized the suspect's vehicle by deploying tire deflation devices, according to the press release.
The vehicle came to a stop about half of a mile later and the suspect was taken into custody by Camden and Pasquotank deputies without incident. The suspect was transferred to the Chesapeake Police Department for processing.
A spokesman for the Chesapeake Virginia Police Department did not return a phone message Friday seeking information about the robbery suspect.
The Camden Sheriff's Office called the suspect's apprehension an example of "why communication and teamwork is so important." There were no reported injuries and no reported property damage.