Bank robbery, Friday

First Bank is shown at 416 Hughes Boulevard in Elizabeth City, Friday. Police say the bank was robbed by a lone suspect who was apprehended just over the Virginia border.

CAMDEN — A suspect accused of robbing a bank in Elizabeth City early Friday morning was apprehended just over the state line in Virginia and is in custody in Chesapeake, law enforcement officials said.

The suspect, whose name wasn’t available at presstime Friday evening, was taken into custody after engaging in a high-speed pursuit with deputies from Pasquotank and Camden counties, Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones said.