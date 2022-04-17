An Elizabeth City-based aircrew rescued two people from a damaged sailing vessel off the North Carolina coast on Friday.
A MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew hoisted the two people off the 34-foot Spin Drift about 86 miles southeast of Cape Fear and transported them to Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, the Coast Guard said in a press release.
Coast Guard officials from the U.S. Coast Guard Fifth District command center were notified Friday of a distress alert from the Spin Drift's crew.
A HC-130 Hercules aircraft from Elizabeth City and the Jayhawk helicopter were dispatched from Base Elizabeth City while the U.S. Coast Guard Richard Dixon, which was on its way to the Coast Guard Yard in Baltimore, was diverted to the scene to assist.
The Hercules crew arrived first and confirmed that the Spin Drift had lost its mast and was adrift in 12-foot seas and 21 mph winds. The Jayhawk arrived shortly after and conducted the hoist, the Coast Guard said.
There were no reports of injuries or pollution, the Coast Guard said. Because the vessel remains a possible hazard to navigation, mariners in the area have been alerted to be vigilant so they can avoid a collision. The owners of the Spin Drift will coordinate the vessel's salvage, the Coast Guard said.