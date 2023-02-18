An Elizabeth City-based U.S. Coast Guard aircraft was among the assets that participated in the search for debris of an unknown airborne object shot down by the U.S. military over Lake Huron on Sunday.

Cmdr. Daniel Schrader, a public affairs officer for the Coast Guard’s Atlantic Area, said a C-130J “Hercules” fixed-wing aircraft assigned to Air Station Elizabeth City was among the service’s assets that participated in the search for debris in Lake Huron. Schrader said the Coast Guard suspended its efforts in the search on Wednesday.