An Elizabeth City-based U.S. Coast Guard aircraft was among the assets that participated in the search for debris of an unknown airborne object shot down by the U.S. military over Lake Huron on Sunday.
Cmdr. Daniel Schrader, a public affairs officer for the Coast Guard’s Atlantic Area, said a C-130J “Hercules” fixed-wing aircraft assigned to Air Station Elizabeth City was among the service’s assets that participated in the search for debris in Lake Huron. Schrader said the Coast Guard suspended its efforts in the search on Wednesday.
Additional Coast Guard assets involved were an HC-144 “Ocean Sentry” aircraft based at Air Station Cape Cod in Massachusetts, an MH-60T “Jayhawk” helicopter out of Air Station Traverse City, Michigan, and the Coast Guard icebreaking cutters Mackinaw and Katmai Bay.
On Sunday, a U.S. F-16 “Falcon” fighter jet shot down an unidentified airborne object located over Lake Huron. The intercepting F16 was based with a Minnesota Air National Guard fighter wing, according to reports.
Coast Guard and Department of Defense units assisted their Canadian counterparts in searching for the debris. On Thursday, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police suspended its search for debris in Lake Huron, which shares borders with the Canadian province of Ontario to the north and east and Michigan to the west. The RCMP cited inclement weather and an unlikely chance of finding debris as reasons for the suspension.
“After conducting an extensive search in the Lake Huron area with the assistance of the Canadian Coast Guard and other domestic and international partners, a decision was reached to suspend the search due to several factors including deteriorating weather and the low probability of recovery,” stated an RCMP news release.
The low-altitude object over Lake Huron was one of three unidentified aerial objects shot down by U.S. forces in as many days last week. Previous objects included one shot down over Alaska and another over Canada’s Yukon territory.
Officials from both nations had said weather challenges and the remote locations of the shoot-downs would hinder recovery efforts, according to the Associated Press.
In early February, U.S. F-22 fighter jets out of Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Virginia, used a heat-seeking Sidewinder missile to take down a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the waters of South Carolina.