GREENVILLE — A helicopter crew based at U.S. Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City helped rescue the two occupants after their single-engine airplane crashed about a mile southwest of Pitt-Greenville Airport early Friday.

The man and the woman in the aircraft suffered scratches and bruises but otherwise appeared unharmed, Pitt County Emergency Management Director Randy Gentry said.


