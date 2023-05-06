GREENVILLE — A helicopter crew based at U.S. Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City helped rescue the two occupants after their single-engine airplane crashed about a mile southwest of Pitt-Greenville Airport early Friday.
The man and the woman in the aircraft suffered scratches and bruises but otherwise appeared unharmed, Pitt County Emergency Management Director Randy Gentry said.
They were transported to ECU Health Medical Center for treatment and further evaluation. A hospital spokesman confirmed the plane's occupants were brought to the hospital but could not provide updates on their condition.
The crash happened at about 8:44 a.m. Friday, said Kim W. “Bill” Hopper, the airport’s executive director.
“It crashed on the south side of the river in a swampy area,” Gentry said.
The aircraft was a Piper PA-28 apparently based out of Greensboro, Hopper said. It appears the aircraft was flying to Greenville, and there was no indication of problems before the crash, he said. A helicopter saw the plane's occupants outside the aircraft, waving, Hopper said.
Greenville Fire-Rescue, Pitt County Emergency Management and other law enforcement and EMS organizations responded. Fire-rescue launched a boat and found the site.
Since the plane was in a swampy area, the boat couldn’t reach it, Gentry said. Fire-Rescue medics exited the boat, walking and swimming in an attempt to reach the plane's occupants, he said.
Because the river’s current was moving quickly, it was decided it would be safer for a helicopter to hoist the survivors from the scene, Gentry said.
“Because of the area the plane went down in, there wasn’t a safe way to remove them so we contacted the Coast Guard from Elizabeth City,” Gentry said.
A Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City responded and hoisted both occupants of the crashed plane and Fire-Rescue medics from the scene.
“I’m very pleased with how things turned out and I can’t say enough about the partnerships of the agencies,” he said.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.
It’s unknown when and how the aircraft will be removed from the scene, Gentry said. It will depend on the investigation.
Several reports, quoting Greenville Fire-Rescue, indicated the plane's occupants were flying in for Friday's East Carolina University graduation. Gentry said he had not received confirmation of that information.