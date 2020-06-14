Elizabeth City-based Coast Guard personnel rescued two people and their cat from a sinking houseboat on the Scuppernong River in Albemarle Sound on Saturday.
According to a Coast Guard press release, Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received a call from the Pasquotank 911 Center on Saturday that a houseboat was taking on water with two people aboard.
A Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City and a 29-foot response boat from Boat Station Elizabeth City were launched to respond to the houseboat's location.
The two people aboard the sinking houseboat were hoisted into the helicopter and transported to Northeastern Regional Airport in Elizabeth City. The Coast Guard boatcrew picked up the cat and returned it to its owners. No medical concerns were reported, the Coast Guard said.
The rescue hoist was the first for Lt. Karisa Kealy, one of the pilots on the helicopter.
“We’re fortunate that we train for these types of scenarios all of the time,” Kealy said. “Even though it may be different when you are responding to an actual emergency, you have a solid foundation from your training to always fall back on. That’s what makes the Coast Guard so good at what we do.”
The rescue was also the first for Petty Officer 2nd Class Martin Andrada, the flight mechanic aboard.
“Working with Petty Officer Andrada was fantastic,” said Kealy. “We were all confident in each other’s abilities and worked through the evolution as a team.”
The houseboat's owner is coordinating a plan with the Coast Guard to salvage the vessel.