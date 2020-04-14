An aircrew from Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City helped rescue three people from a grounded sailboat on Brant Island Shoals in the Pamlico Sound Sunday night.
The Coast Guard said it had received a call from the grounded Jubilation via VHF-FM radio at 8:52 p.m. that the sailboat had run aground with three people aboard, including a 10-year-old child.
A boat crew from Station Hobucken was launched to assist but determined after reaching the boat that the water was too shallow to safely reach it.
With weather conditions deteriorating, Coast Guard officials launched a helicopter aircrew from Base Elizabeth City to evacuate the three people from the boat. The aircrew safely hoisted all three aboard the helicopter and transported them to Air Station Elizabeth City.
There were no reported injuries, the Coast Guard said.