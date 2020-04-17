Elizabeth City’s efforts to help local small businesses weather the economic contraction caused by the coronavirus outbreak got a big boost this week.
The Elizabeth City Area Committee of 100 announced Wednesday it has contributed $26,000 to the city’s COVID-19 Small Business Micro Grant Program.
Added to the $52,000 City Council approved in seed money last week, the Committee of 100’s contribution gives the fund $78,000 to distribute to qualifying local businesses.
Small businesses in Elizabeth City are eligible for up to $1,500 in relief from the city’s grant program. Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Director Debbie Malenfant said the Committee of 100’s contribution will allow the grant program to help even more businesses and that the first checks would be distributed a week from Thursday.
The Committee of 100 is a group of community and business leaders that promotes economic growth in Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County.
“This is pretty darn awesome and we are super-stoked about it,” Malenfant said. “We are very grateful to the Committee of 100.”
The contribution is one of the largest the Committee of 100 has ever given, says Chairman Peter Thomson. He said the committee gave such a large sum of money because local small businesses in the city are “hurting.”
“For small businesses, it is a question of whether they can survive or not,” Thomson said. “The Committee of 100 does not have a lot of money, and we try to be surgical as possible in how we invest it. We knew we were going to try and do something to help (during the crisis), but we didn’t know what. It wasn’t a question of helping it was a question of choosing a vehicle to invest in.”
Thomson also said the Committee of 100 awarded such a large amount because its members are confident that the three-person grant committee formed by the city and ECDI will get the funds distributed in a timely manner and to those small businesses most in need.
“We understand that there are state and federal initiatives that are trying to help small businesses but that doesn’t get money in their pockets today,” Thomson said. “Debbie Malenfant is on our board and we trust her. We know the person that is head of the committee looking after the grants and we know the other people on the committee.”
Thomson said the Committee of 100 is “confident that the money will get out in circulation and be helpful immediately.”
“We think that is what is needed. It’s a privilege for us to be able to help,” he said.
Malenfant said the Committee of 100’s donation won’t change the grant program’s rules: grants will still be capped at $1,500.
“This will allow more people to get help, allow us to provide more grants,” she said.
Malenfant declined to release the names of the three grant committee members, saying she doesn’t want potential applicants contacting them before grants are awarded.
“We will release the names once the grants are awarded,” she said.
The city provided the grant funding to ECDI and it appointed the committee. The city had some input on who was appointed to the committee to make sure it represented the city’s demographics.
To qualify for a grant, a business has to meet a number of criteria. Some of the major requirements include: not having annual gross revenues of more than $2 million; having between one and 50 employees; and having its revenue reduced by at least 25 percent because of the COVID-19 outbreak. All applicants must also have a brick-and-mortar presence in the city.
The application deadline for the grant program is April 22.