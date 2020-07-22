Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, area colleges have taken extensive safety measures to prepare for next month’s return of students.
A virtual town hall hosted Tuesday evening by Elizabeth City State University detailed the steps and guidelines that ECSU and the city’s other college campuses have taken to protect students, faculty and staff when classes begin in August.
Moderated by ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon, the town hall also included comments from College of The Albemarle President Jack Bagwell and Jay Banks, vice president for student life at Mid-Atlantic Christian University. Also speaking briefly were Elizabeth City Mayor Bettie Parker and Police Chief Eddie Buffaloe.
While the three campuses vary slightly in their plans to protect personnel from the coronavirus, the virus that causes the respiratory disease COVID-19, they share many of the same requirements.
Chief among all shared requirements is the wearing of face masks or face coverings on campus by all personnel.
“I know masks aren’t always comfortable, but we know it is necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Dixon said.
Bagwell and Banks each said their mask requirements are similar to ECSU’s.
“We are going to expect the same thing that ECSU is expecting,” Bagwell said. “We’re going to expect all faculty, staff, students and visitors to wear their face masks. We’ve been doing that for weeks now.”
The campuses do allow exceptions for the mask policy. For example, at ECSU students will not be required to wear their mask within the confines of their dorm room.
“However, if you go out into the hall you need to put it back on, or if you go anywhere else on campus,” Dixon reminded students.
At MACU, students will not be required to wear their masks in class, unless the professor instructs otherwise. Banks said that’s because classrooms will be large enough to allow for students to spread out from one another.
Another shared precautionary measure is the enforcement of social distancing. Each campus will have signage posted to remind personnel of building occupancy limits, proper social distancing and entry and exit points. The three campuses also will have hand-sanitizing stations arranged in several locations.
All three campuses will expect students to perform daily self checks of their health and to report any changes or symptoms of COVID-19 to their parents, as well as campus medical staff.
Dixon said ECSU does have quarantine space set aside in the event a student tests positive for the disease and the student’s parents feel it’s safer their student remain on campus, rather than returning home.
ECSU students will each receive a welcome kit that includes three disposable masks, an ECSU-branded cloth mask, a thermometer, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes, Dixon said. COA has an inventory of 1,950 disposable masks, 800 cloth masks, but is ordering more, Bagwell said.
COA also has 176 containers of disinfectant wipes, and four task forces overseeing the different aspects to reopening.
Banks said MACU has 500,000 disposable masks on hand for students and other campus personnel.
“The government was really good to send us a ton of face masks and we are certainly grateful,” he said.
ECSU and MACU also eliminated the self-service stations in their respective dining halls.
COA does not have a dining hall, but its main campus in Elizabeth City has a large student gathering center. Bagwell said that space has been converted to additional classroom space to allow for social distancing.
The first day of classes at ECSU is Aug. 11, and students will begin moving into their residence halls on Aug. 3. Also, the campus will not break for Labor Day and Veterans Day and will not hold fall break. Dixon said the reason is to limit students’ potential exposure to the virus by discouraging their departure and return to campus.
Students also will not be required to test negative for COVID-19 before coming to ECSU, Dixon said. The university has received a grant to hold free testing for students and dates will be announced later.
At MACU, students will begin moving into their residence halls Aug. 4, with orientation throughout that week and classes beginning Aug. 10. COA students begin classes Aug. 17.
One challenge for COA that ECSU and MACU don’t have is its lack of student housing, Bagwell said. COA is a commuter campus, which means it must remain vigilant against the daily threat of outside exposure to the virus.
The campus has enough supplies to conduct frequent cleanings of classrooms and places of high traffic and high-touch objects, such as handrails, the president said.
Bagwell, who took over COA in early December, remarked that nearly all of his time as president has been under the shadow of COVID-19.
Mayor Parker spoke briefly and welcomed students to Elizabeth City. She gave an update on city office closings and other city business. Parker also listed upcoming activities that Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation has planned. A disc golf tournament will be held July 25 at the Knobbs Creek Recreation Center Par 3 golf course. For more information about upcoming parks and rec activities call 252-335-1424.
Buffaloe reminded students of several safety tips, such as always being aware of their surroundings, the importance of traveling in groups, and to remain on guard against pick pocket thieves when in crowds. Buffaloe also warned students not to share their whereabouts and their travel routines on social media.
In case of an emergency, students should call 9-1-1. The ECPD’s non-emergency phone number is 252-331-1500 and to contact ECSU campus security call 252-335-3266, Buffaloe said. The number for security at COA’s Elizabeth City campus is 252-335-0821, extension 2348.
MACU students should dial 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency, as the ECPD is the responding agency, Buffaloe said.
Dixon mentioned her own child as a way to emphasize to parents how seriously ECSU is taking students’ safety.
“For all of you parents, I get it,” said the chancellor, who has a daughter set to move into a dormitory as a freshman. “I know how you feel. We all do. We want to make this the best for you.”