Hundreds of African Americans from northeastern North Carolina served in the 37th U.S. Colored Infantry regiment during the Civil War and some of those veterans are buried in Elizabeth City.

Oak Grove Cemetery in the city is one of just two cemeteries in the region with a section reserved for African Americans Civil War veterans who fought for the Union.

The other cemetery is in Norfolk, Virginia, where in 1885, James Fuller, who was the first African-American member of the Norfolk City Council, helped secure a part of the West Point Cemetery to be a “special place” of burial for Black Union veterans.

Four years after Fuller’s actions, Elizabeth City African-American Civil Union veterans also received a designated final resting place at the Oak Grove Cemetery.

University of Alabama history professor Dr. Hilary Green said during Museum of the Albemarle’s “History for Lunch” program on Wednesday that some African-American veterans of the Civil War were reinterred at the Oak Grove Cemetery while other veterans were guaranteed burial plots.

Green was a history professor at Elizabeth City State University from 2010-16 and her “History for Lunch” program was titled “Veterans, Comrades, and Leaders: African American Civil War Veterans in Northeastern North Carolina.

“They have a military headstone and it was made sure that their service was noted on it,” Green said. “There is a large concentration of these comrades. In death, they are remembered and treated with dignity and respect.’’

African Americans celebrated Emancipation Day in Elizabeth City for decades after the Civil War with a parade. The parade basically took the same route that the ECSU Homecoming parade takes today.

City African American veterans of the Grand Army of the Republic formed a veteran’s post after the war that was only open to African Americans. They participated in Emancipation Day parades on April 16 and other celebrations.

“They created a culture in which they would participate in events in the region, and not just in Elizabeth City,” Green said. “They would travel to Norfolk and beyond. They attended encampments for the larger departments and they attended meetings throughout the region.’’

One such encampment was held in Elizabeth City in 1898. The encampment featured white and Black Army and Navy Union veterans, including long-time local African American post commander Moses Spence who spoke at the event.

Spence is buried in the Oak Grove Cemetery but his headstone lists his last name as Spencer.

“Spence enlisted on Aug. 16, 1864 in the 37th Infantry,” Green said. “He received a pension and when he died his wife received a pension.’’

But the African-American Civil War veterans did more than just march and attend meetings, Green said.

“They would care for the sick, the wounded and the invalid amongst their ranks,” Green said. “They would have an active women’s relief corps. They provided food for the shut-in and the sick. They also made sure these men had end of life care.”

The veterans also later became African American community leaders known as “Race Men” — Black men who strongly advocated for equal rights of Black people. They also encouraged younger men to enlist in the military, Green said.

“They showed through ethics and performance how to carry yourself as a leader,” Green said. “They encouraged the next generation to enlist and become veterans themselves. You can see this during calls for enlistment during the Spanish American War as well as World War I. It was the Civil War generation that was encouraging black men to enlist.”

Green also noted that a monument in Hertford at the corner of Hyde Park and King streets is one of just of a few monuments to Black Union soldiers in the country.

Its inscription reads: “In Memory of the Colored Union Soldiers Who Fought in the War of 1861-1865.”

The money for the monument was raised by a women’s group that included daughters, spouses, cousins and nieces of Civil War veterans.

“It is one of the rare monuments created by African Americans for African American memory,” Green said.