A day after 300 city residents attended a peaceful protest of a black Minnesota man’s death while in white police officers’ custody, about 50 gathered at Port Elizabeth Centre to pray for justice, unity and an end to racism.
“The reason why evil prevails is because good folks do nothing,” said Timothy Stallings, a local pastor, in a slight paraphrase of a celebrated quote by 18th century British statesman Edmund Burke.
Stallings, who presided at the prayer event led by the Elizabeth City Ministerial Association, led the group in prayer and in singing a praise chorus. He also led periodic chants of “No Justice, No Peace.”
Some clergy who spoke at the event, mentioned the death of George Floyd last week at the hands of police in Minneapolis. Others mentioned other black men and women who have lost their lives in interactions with police.
Pastor Roy McPherson said God is going to act on behalf of justice.
“The Lord is going to take this country and turn it right-side-up,” McPherson said.
Pastor Craig Powell Jr. cited the story in Acts 4 in the New Testament that describes Peter speaking in the power of the Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit empowers all people of God to speak against injustice, Powell said.
Pastor Terrance Whidbee said he can’t deny the frustration that he feels in the wake of Floyd’s death.
“One of the benefits of being a part of the Kingdom of God is that we don’t fight with weapons of this world,” Whidbee said.
Whidbee said he hears questions from white people about black-on-black crime. He said that the police are needed for protection from black-on-black crime, but that often the police hurt and kill black people instead of helping and protecting them.
Recalling words of Jesus to Peter that “the Gates of Hell will not prevail against (the church),” Whidbee said “in the end we will win.”
Although people often speak of the criminal justice system as broken, Whidbee said, the harder truth is that the system functions exactly the way it was set up to function.
“It was never designed to favor people like us,” Whidbee said.
Pastor Ernest Sutton noted he had served as a “peace officer” for 40 years and has also served as a board member of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and had marched with the civil rights group.
“Many of us have lost our young men and young women at the hands of unseemly law enforcement officers,” Sutton said.
A death like that of Floyd’s at the hands of a law enforcement officer should touch the hearts of Christians from all backgrounds, he said.
“All of the people of God are God’s children,” Sutton said.
Sutton urged people not to be discouraged in a time of pandemic and rage.
“As citizens of the community and as citizens of the kingdom we need to take a step up,” Sutton said.
He called on those assembled not to let the moment be an event only.
“We need to stay in the fight and we need to love each other,” Sutton said.
Pastor Michael Barclift said people here need to focus on the challenge in this community.
“Unity is what is lacking,” he said.
Barclift said a plan for fixing the community must include education, communication, accountability for everyone, and political involvement.
Pastor Davin Phillips, the only speaker at the prayer event who is white, asked for forgiveness for his own failings in dealing with people of color. He said Jesus has turned his heart and life around.
Pastor Tony Rice also asked for forgiveness during his remarks, saying he had not been praying for President Donald Trump but would start doing so.
“It shouldn’t take something like this for the church to come together,” he said.
Rice said Christians need to come together on behalf of housing for the homeless. He said if the community can provide a shelter for animals then it should be able to provide shelter for people so they don’t have to sleep on the street.
Pastor John Shannon said people need to pray and work for peace and unity. They also need to look out for one another, he said.
Pasquotank Commissioner Charles Jordan said he was proud of the peaceful protest in Elizabeth City Monday night.
“Let’s stay focused,” Jordan said.
Stallings told the crowd that there is nothing more powerful than unity. He said God is alive and at work in this community.
“I can see him in every one of you,” Stallings said.
Pastor Larry Brown said it was a “bittersweet” gathering, “but yet it’s necessary.”
Brown said he was a teenager during busing riots in Boston in the 1970s.
“We tore up our city,” he said.
He said a visiting civil rights leader urged constructive action and criticized the destruction.
“That transformed me,” Brown said of the civil rights leader’s words.
Brown said a couple of months ago he and a group of deacons from the church were taking a walk in the neighborhood when a man came out with an assault rifle, said someone had stolen some of his property, and started talking about the Confederacy.
“I didn’t want to fight fire with fire,” Brown said.
People need to come together to find a solution, and the solution will include voting and understanding what candidates stand for.
“That’s the weapon we need,” Brown said.
Pastor L.C. Blocker said all lives matter but right now it’s important to let the world know that black lives matter.
“After this is over do not get comfortable,” Blocker said, but continue working for justice.