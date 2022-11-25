...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
8 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 8 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Elizabeth City City Council will hold a work session at City Hall Monday at 5:30 p.m. and its regular meeting at 7 p.m.
The Currituck Tourism Advisory Board will meet in the conference room of the Historic Currituck Courthouse Tuesday at 5 p.m.
The Pasquotank County Drainage Advisory Committee will meet in the training room on the second floor of the Public Safety Building Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will meet in the fourth floor conference room at Museum of the Albemarle Thursday at 9 a.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Finance Committee will meet in Courtroom C of the courthouse Monday, Dec. 5, at 4 p.m. The board’s regular meeting will follow at 6 p.m.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the boardroom of the new Camden Public Library Monday, Dec. 5, at 8:30 a.m. The board will also meet as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors during the meeting.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Courthouse courtroom Monday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m.