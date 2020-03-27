EC closes public docks Caution tape blocks the boat slips at the public docks at Mariners’ Wharf in Elizabeth City, Thursday. The city has closed the docks to all boats as a precaution against the coronavirus. No boats are currently moored at the docks but city officials have learned that some transient boaters are en route to Elizabeth City. City police Chief Eddie Buffaloe will be in charge of enforcing the closing order. The order does not affect the boat ramp at Waterfront Park. Boaters will still be able to launch boats from the ramp for now, City Manager Rich Olson said.