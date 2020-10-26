A graduate of Elizabeth City State University who's managed the town of Enfield the past two years has been named Elizabeth City's new city manager.
City Council voted 7-1 Monday night to hire Montre Freeman to succeed Rich Olson, who left in August after 17 years to become a town administrator in Texas.
Councilwoman Jeannie Young cast the lone "no" vote against Freeman's hiring, telling fellow councilors she thought the manager's job should have been offered to Eddie Buffaloe Jr., the city's police chief who currently serves as interim city manager.
Freeman will be paid $140,000 a year and will start Jan. 19.
Freeman has been the Enfield town administrator since June 2018. According to his Linkedin page, Freeman was the chief executive officer of the Freeman Entertainment Group for four years before taking the job in Enfield.
Freeman graduated from ECSU in 1996 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He also holds a law degree and a master's degree in public administration from North Carolina Central University in Durham.
“The final announcement of Montre Freeman as the next city manager for the city of Elizabeth City represents the culmination of a process that took the City Council through a pool of 37 applicants,” Mayor Bettie Parker said Monday night. “It is our pleasure to present to the citizens of our town a manager who we consider a best fit for our needs and who comes to us highly qualified.”
Councilors Gabriel Adkins, Billy Caudle, Darius Horton, Johnnie Walton, Michael Brooks, Chris Ruffieux and Kem Spence voted to hire Freeman.
Horton said he is “excited” to have Freeman leading the city.
“Although it is 9 p.m. and it is dark outside, I believe today is bright day in the future of Elizabeth City,” Horton said. “I am excited about Freeman coming and pointing our city in a new direction.”
“My 'no' vote was actually a 'yes' vote for Chief Buffaloe,” Young said, explaining her vote. “Having said that, I would like to welcome Mr. Freeman to our harbor of hospitality and I look forward to working with him to build a stronger and united city.”
Freeman is the second top-ranking Elizabeth City official to come to the city from a similar job in Enfield in recent years. Buffaloe was the town of Enfield's police chief when he was hired by Olson to be Elizabeth City's police chief.