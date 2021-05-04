Splitting with both Pasquotank and Camden commissioners, City Council decided Monday it's still too soon to lift Elizabeth City's 14-month-old state of emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pasquotank commissioners voted unanimously last month to lift the state of emergency they imposed in March 2020 as COVID cases first began spreading in the region. Commissioners cited lower case numbers and rising vaccine rates in the county for their decision.
The Camden Board of Commissioners also voted Monday night to lift its state of emergency for Camden. County Manager Ken Bowman said Camden commissioners based their decision on recent positive COVID trends in the region and Gov. Roy Cooper's new executive orders last week lifting the state's mask mandate for persons outdoors and raising indoor gathering limits from 50 to 100 and outdoor gathering limits from 100 to 200.
Despite their two neighboring governments' decision to life their states of emergency, city councilors voted to keep the city's state of emergency for COVID-19 in place. They also worried that Pasquotank County's decision sends a "mixed message" to local citizens about COVID-19 safety.
Councilor Darius Horton said even though Cooper has lifted some COVID-19 restrictions, he doesn't favor lifting the city's state of emergency right now.
Noting that he and Councilor Gabriel Adkins are in the funeral business, he said both continue "to see people passing away from COVID."
"Just because the county has lifted theirs doesn't mean we need to lift ours," he said. "We need to keep our people safe."
Councilor Kem Spence said he, too, thinks it's too early to lift the city's state of emergency. "People are still dying" from COVID, he said.
Spence, an administrator at a state prison facility, also suggested he's unpersuaded by arguments that COVID restrictions hurt the economy.
"We've got to forget about money. Life is more important than money," he said.
Spence said he favored keeping the state of emergency in place for now. "We need the extra protection," he said.
Mayor Bettie Parker noted how COVID-19 cases have exploded in India in recent weeks, after the virus seemed to be under control for much of the past year. Just this week, for example, India reported 400,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day.
"If you don't think this virus won't come back with a vengeance after you think it's under control, just watch what is happening in India," Parker said. "The situation there is horrific."
Parker said when cases started rising in India, officials "didn't get vigilant enough and now death tolls are rising."
India's COVID-19 cases surpassed 20 million Tuesday, about 12 million fewer than have been recorded in the U.S. India, which has four times the U.S.' population, also has recorded 220,000 COVID-related deaths, less than half the 580,000 recorded in the U.S. Health authorities have blamed the recent surge on more contagious variants of the virus and government decisions to allow large crowds to gather.
City Manager Montre Freeman said he attended a recent "control group" meeting that included himself, County Manager Sparty Hammett, Board of Commissioners Chairman Lloyd Griffin III and Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Parnell where officials officials discussed lifting the states of emergency.
Knowing councilors' opposition to lifting the state of emergency for COVID right now, Freeman said he expressed concerns about the "mixed messaging" the move would send.
"They knew that you would be adverse to that decision," he told councilors.
Councilman Billy Caudle said he was "disappointed" commissioners had lifted the county's state of emergency, adding that the decision seemed motivated "by politics."
Councilor Michael Brooks said "it was sad" city councilors and county commissioners hadn't held a joint meeting before commissioners made their decision.
"Somewhere down the line we can't be fragmented," he said. "When they make a decision that big, we should have held a joint meeting" first.
He, too, noted that having one local government lifting its state of emergency and one not doing so "sends a mixed and confusing message to citizens."
"The county says you don't need (a state of emergency) and the city says you do — that's really confusing," he said.
Brooks said councilors should listen to Horton and Adkins, both of whom operate funeral homes and continue to "see bodies (of COVID victims) coming through their funeral homes."
Officials with Albemarle Regional Health Services, however, have only reported four COVID-19-related deaths in the past month: one each in Pasquotank, Currituck, Gates and Perquimans counties. The agency also reported fewer new COVID cases and active cases as vaccine rates have now reached more than 52 percent for residents who've received at least one dose and nearly half for those who are now fully vaccinated.
Referring to the region's lower case rates, Councilor Gabriel Adkins said he thought that might have to do with less testing for the virus now that vaccines are available.
"You don't hear much about testing anymore," he said. "You hear more about vaccines."
ARHS data, however, shows more than 6,000 COVID tests being performed in the region over a three-week period that ended Friday.
Adkins, too, said commissioners' decision to lift the state of emergency for COVID sent a mixed message.
"There's a lot of confusion in the community when the county says one thing and we say another," he said. "It's confusing when we're not on the same page."
Asked about council's decision Tuesday, Griffin said commissioners had based their decision on advice from Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Director Brian Parnell and Albemarle Regional Health Services Director Battle Betts.
Parnell said last month lifting the emergency declaration won't have any impact on Pasquotank’s — or any other local government’s — ability to receive state and federal COVID relief funds. At the start of the pandemic a local state of emergency was required to receive state and federal resources from agencies like the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Parnell also said lifting the emergency declaration wouldn't affect "our local focus" on pandemic recovery efforts. He did say, however, that keeping a local state of emergency in place for COVID-19 could “dilute Emergency Management efforts for future events” like hurricanes. Hurricane season starts in June.
Betts told commissioners that active COVID-19 cases in Pasquotank and Camden counties continue to be low. As of Friday, only 44 active cases of COVID-19 were reported in Pasquotank while another four active cases were reported in Camden.