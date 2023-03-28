City Council unanimously agreed to increase water and sewer rates for all Elizabeth City residential and commercial customers Monday night.

The 7.5% water rate increase and 4% sewer rate increase means a residential water and sewer customer using 1,000 gallons a month will see a monthly increase in their bill of $2.65. For customers using 3,000 gallons a month, the increase will be $4.15 a month for those inside the city limits and $5.08 a month for those living outside the city.