...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
EC Council raises water-sewer rates for all customers
City Council unanimously agreed to increase water and sewer rates for all Elizabeth City residential and commercial customers Monday night.
The 7.5% water rate increase and 4% sewer rate increase means a residential water and sewer customer using 1,000 gallons a month will see a monthly increase in their bill of $2.65. For customers using 3,000 gallons a month, the increase will be $4.15 a month for those inside the city limits and $5.08 a month for those living outside the city.
Commercial water rates were also increased by 8% while commercial sewer rates were hiked by 6%.
City Council Finance Committee Chairman Johnson Biggs told council before the rate hike discussion that one of the city’s past-due audits is close to being finalized.
Biggs said the 2020-21 audit seems to be “forthcoming in the next few days.” The city also missed submitting its 2021-22 audit on time to the state’s Local Government Commission.
The LGC said earlier that a draft of 2020-21 audit showed a dozen material weaknesses. The city is currently on the LGC’s Unit Assistance List because of the past due audits.
“We can have a meeting and have that presented to us publicly,” Biggs said.
Mayor Kirk Rivers said if the first past-due audit is received this week that a special City Council meeting could be called for next week. Council is not scheduled to meet again until April 10.
Council raised water and sewer rates to be able to finance what is expected to be at least $37 million in needed infrastructure improvements over the next 10 years.
Based on mid-year sewer and revenue projects the new water and sewer rates will bring in almost $680,000 each year. Council could also raise rates again July 1 when it adopts the city's budget for 2023-24.
The unanimous decision to raise rates came following a public hearing that saw just one citizen comment on the proposed rate hikes.
Bill Heimer told councilors that he supports the rate increases, saying “repairs and improvements to our water and sewer systems are not optional.”
“They must be accomplished,” Heimer said.
Heimer also told City Council that is was hard to follow its discussions on the proposed rate hikes while watching the broadcast of council's March 13 meeting.
“While you received some sort of printouts there was nothing displayed on the monitors for your audience,” Heimer said. “This is a view of an interested outsider looking in. It is not meant to be critical, only constructive.”
Fourth Ward Councilor Johnnie Walton praised the work of City Manager Montre Freeman for guiding the council through discussions of the rate increase, which started in January. Council considered two other proposals — a flat, across-the-board residential increase and more modest percentage increases — before voting for the new rates.
“I think Mr. Freeman has done a good job,” Walton said. “I think council made it more difficult for him. When you (Freeman) bring back information, we always ask for something else. You did that twice. When I do your evaluation, I am going to say you are adaptable because you have to keep adapting to what we want to do.”