...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 10 AM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Thursday to 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
EC Council tables using ARA funds for hospital project
City Council voted unanimously Monday to table a proposal to spend American Rescue Plan Act funds providing electricity to Sentara Healthcare’s new hospital complex in Elizabeth City after questions arose about what the money will be used for.
The issue was on City Council’s Monday’s consent agenda but was moved to the regular agenda at the request of First Ward Councilor Joe Peel. Consent agenda items are voted on without debate unless a councilor requests them be moved to the regular agenda.
Documents for the agenda item from Public Utilities Director Dwan Bell stated that the city was requesting to use an estimated $1.5 million in ARPA funds to purchase materials needed to provide electricity to the new Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus.
Bell previously told City Council that the materials needed for the project include copper wiring, transformers and electrical poles.
City Manager Montre Freeman told City Council that transformers were previously ordered but that the money requested is for electric line that still has to be purchased.
But Electric Director Bob Vannoy interjected, saying that the money being requested is for the labor costs to install the new power feed to the hospital. Bell told City Council in September that an outside contractor will be needed to install the feed.
“What we are discussing now is the labor to perform the job,” Vannoy said. “A ballpark estimate is up to $1.6 million at this time. Again, that is an estimate because we won’t know what the bids will be until the bids come in.”
Councilor Johnson Biggs referenced the documents for the agenda item that said the money was for materials and asked “what’s if for?”
“We are appropriating money in hopes that it is going to match what the bill is going to be versus bidding (the project) and then bringing us the bill and then appropriating the money to match the bill,” Biggs said. “It seems like we are putting the cart before the horse. It seems like we need to clean it up a little bit.”
After a motion was made to table the issue, Biggs added to the motion a request for invoices for materials that have been purchased for the project and how “we funded that.”
“I don’t remember doing a budget amendment for purchasing the materials,” Biggs said. “I don’t have a problem spending the money. I just want to know where it is going and how much it is going to be. I understand the need.”
The $200 million Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus project that is currently under construction includes a 235,000-square-foot hospital and an 83,000-square-foot medical office building.
The medical office building is scheduled to be completed by June while the hospital is expected to open in the winter of 2024, Sentara spokesperson Randi Camaiore said Monday.