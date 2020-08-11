By a split vote, City Council voted Monday night to name the city’s police chief Elizabeth City’s interim city manager.
Council voted 4-3 to have Eddie Buffaloe take over the day-to-day operations of the city when current City Manager Rich Olson departs later this month. Olson, Elizabeth City’s city manager for almost 17 years, announced in June he was resigning effective Aug. 22 to become the town manager in Argyle, Texas.
Voting to name Buffaloe interim city manager were councilors Billy Caudle, Chris Ruffieux, Michael Brooks and Mayor Pro Tem Johnny Walton.
Voting against the motion were councilors Darius Horton, Kem Spence and Gabriel Adkins.
The vote came after City Council went into closed session Monday to discuss hiring an interim city manager.
Buffaloe, who is on vacation, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Walton said Tuesday Mayor Bettie Parker and Olson were in the process of trying to contact Buffaloe to gauge his interest in the position.
“I think Chief Buffaloe is qualified until another person is put in place,” Walton said. “The mayor and the city manager are going to have a conversation with (Buffaloe) and hopefully it will come out positively.”
Also reached Tuesday, Ruffieux said Buffaloe is a good fit for the interim role.
“I believe Chief Buffaloe has the leadership and people skills to keep things running during the interim period,” Ruffieux said. “The city has strong department heads and he will lean on them heavily.”
Councilwoman Jeannie Young, who is recovering from surgery, attended Monday’s meeting and the closed session remotely. However, she could not cast a vote since she was not physically present at the meeting.
Young, however, said she would have voted in favor of naming Buffaloe to the interim post.
“I think he is very capable,” Young said. “I feel with everything that we have going on in the city we need someone in the top position, while we look for a city manager, that can get along with others.”
Council did not choose Angela Judge, the city’s assistant city manager, to be the interim manager.