Two aircrews from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City are taking part in a search for two Virginia boaters reported overdue from a sailing trip to the Azores islands.
Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Jones, both 65, departed Hampton, Virginia, on June 8 for the Azores, a Portuguese archipelago in the mid-Atlantic Ocean, the Coast Guard said in a press release.
The boaters reported to Jones' daughter on June 13 that heavy weather had damaged their vessel and they were returning to Hampton. Their boat was about 460 miles east of Virginia Beach at the time of the call. There's been no communication with them since, the Coast Guard said.
The Coast Guard's Fifth District command center received a report June 17 from Jones' daughter, who was concerned about the boaters' safety. While no date had been set for their return, Jones' daughter anticipated they would be back on Monday.
When they failed to return by then, Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules crews based in Elizabeth City have conducted overflights of the approximate area where the boaters went missing. The Coast Guard has also alerted boaters in the area to keep an eye out for the missing mariners.
“In situations like this, where there are so many unknowns, our coordination efforts need to cast a wide and intentional net,” said Chief Brian Gainey of the Coast Guard. “We’re tracking cell phone and radio pings as we work with our counterparts in Bermuda to accurately determine the most intelligent search area for our air crews. It’s a lot of detective work, but it’s all in service to finding these two individuals and bringing them home to their families.”
The Coast Guard is asking that anyone with information related to the search for the pair to call the Fifth District Command Center at 757-398-6390.