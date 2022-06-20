Acting as a messenger for God, Moses went to Pharaoh and ordered him to release the enslaved Israelites.
“Let my people go,” Moses demanded.
The well-known Biblical story, detailed in Exodus, Chapter 8, was the theme for pastor Alvin Georges’ keynote speech at Saturday’s Juneteenth 2022 celebration at Waterfront Park.
Officially named Juneteenth 2022, “A Celebration of Freedom and Family,” the Elizabeth City event was presented by the local chapter of the NAACP and River City Community Development Corp.
“And the Lord said to Moses, go back to Pharaoh and announce to him, this is what the Lord says, ‘Let my people go,’” said Georges, who is pastor at The Mount Peninsula Church in Yorktown, Virginia.
Georges used the biblical passage to compare the significance of Moses’ declaration to news of the end of slavery in the United States.
“Today we come together to commemorate Juneteenth, and this is the time we reflect what happened in 1865 when our freedom was announced,” the pastor said. “What we have learned over the years is just how significant an announcement is in launching us toward freedom. How that announcement that was declared became the trigger that put us on the course to liberation.”
Saturday’s event marked River City CDC’s 18th annual Juneteenth Celebration, which was put on hold for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are so excited today to be able to celebrate again after COVID,” said Lenora Jarvis-Mackey, president of River City CDC. “We had to take off a couple of years but we’re back and we’re here today to have a good time.”
While President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, slavery in the U.S. didn’t fully end until two years later. Victoria Berry, a student in River City CDC’s YouthBuild program, read aloud the proclamation.
Juneteenth celebrates the announcement in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865 by Union Gen. Gordon Granger that both the Civil War and slavery in the U.S. had ended. The Confederacy had actually surrendered several months before, officially ending the Civil War, but no one told the enslaved people of Texas they were free until Granger arrived and made his announcement.
Last year, President Joe Biden designated June 19 a federal holiday when he signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act.
Saturday’s celebration kicked off shortly after noon with several speakers, who were followed by live music performers, including Elizabeth City’s own Ciasia Nicole, a golden-ticket contestant on this season of “American Idol.” Nicole is a student at Northeastern High School.
Attendees were treated to free hot dogs and hamburgers, grilled chicken, gumbo and drinks, plus cornhole and activities for children.
One of the day’s speakers was John Maurice, president of Mid-Atlantic Christian University. He, too, discussed Moses’ mission to the Pharaoh.
“The Bible mentions early on where God’s people, the Israelites, were enslaved in Egypt,” Maurice said. “A spokesman by the name of Moses was raised up to lead Israel from captivity to freedom. Moses went to the ruler and said, ‘Let my people go.’ But the Pharaoh’s heart was hardened, and he refused, and you remember the plagues that ensued.”
Those plagues were a cost of freedom, according to Maurice.
“They remind us that freedom is never achieved without affliction, persecution and struggle,” he said. “We thank those who have endured and today we celebrate because of that endurance.”
Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank chapter of the NAACP, welcomed the audience, which remained a steady 300 or so residents throughout the afternoon. Juneteenth is a day of celebration for residents of Elizabeth City, Rivers said.
“We know freedom came with a price. We’re here today because somebody’s blood was shed,” Rivers said. “One-hundred and fifty-seven years since slavery ended. Two-hundred forty-six years of slavery and 100 years of Jim Crow. That means from 1965 till today is 57 years that we’ve lived in this country without legal restrictions. This is a day that we all celebrate. This is not a Black holiday; this is an American holiday. This is our history; this is our legacy.”
Kirk Rivers, Rivers’ brother and newly elected Elizabeth City mayor, welcomed the guests, who were sprawled out on the green in lawn chairs and on blankets.
“Greetings to everyone,” the mayor said. “The Harbor of Hospitality is for all people, and we want to make sure that you feel welcome when you come into our beautiful city.”
Singing the national anthem was Elizabeth City State University music professor Walter Swan, who also gave the day’s occasion.
“Servility gives credence to the strengths within an indigenous people of Mother Earth. The trivet of the Father, Son and the Holy Spirit prepares us for unique moments such as this,” Swan said. “As we have come to know, the history of freedom in this country can be tangled.
“As we traverse such tangled webs weaved, I challenge you to think more about the process and then unite to produce productive outcomes,” Swan continued. “For us, as a culture, complacency managed to travail in an effort of survival, and many have come to accept this as a way of life.”
Spoken-word poet Rahim Akbar read aloud a poem that he had written for Saturday’s celebration.
“What do you do when the truth has been hidden? When it’s been concealed and carried around and used like a weapon?” he said, reading his poem’s opening lines. “When you find out your emancipation has been proclaimed and documents have been written, like when history is told from only one perspective to ensure the atrocities are downplayed and forgotten?”
Also speaking briefly were Ulysses Bell, chairman of the River City CDC board of directors, and Jack Bagwell, president of College of The Albemarle.
“It’s so special being here today to celebrate America’s second Independence Day,” Bagwell said.
Providing the day’s invocation was pastor Anthony Ferebee, of The Mount Global Fellowship of Churches. Other musical performers included Joel Taylor, Traci Georges and the CC Ryder Band.
Tara Roberts, an explorer for National Geographic magazine was scheduled to speak, too, but was unable to attend.