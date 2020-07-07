The city of Elizabeth City really hasn’t made any progress yet collecting on past-due utility accounts.
It is, however, hearing from a number of delinquent customers interested in discussing repayment options.
“We have been extremely busy,” City Manager Rich Olson said Monday. “A lot of people have been coming in and making appointments.”
The city is likely hearing from those customers because it is preparing to resume utility disconnections for customers who haven’t made arrangements to pay their overdue bills.
The city can again disconnect delinquent customers for nonpayment because it was granted a waiver last week from Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order halting disconnection of utility services during the COVID-19 pandemic. The waiver means delinquent city residential utility customers will have to pay their July bill or face disconnection by the end of the month.
The executive order was set to expire July 29. But city officials, facing more than 2,200 delinquent utility accounts, advised state Attorney General Josh Stein’s office that its electric fund could run out of money in August if the waiver wasn’t granted.
The city is expecting to generate more than $2.5 million in revenue from its July billings.
All billings for July are due on their normal due dates. The city will establish catch-up agreements with customers for any billings that were due between March 23 and June 30 once the July payment is satisfied.
Under those catch-up agreements, payments will be set at a maximum of $100, even if it results in the agreement extending beyond the six months as currently required by Cooper’s executive order.
A customer, however, may receive an exemption from paying their July bill on the due date and still set up a COVID agreement. Eligible customers would have to show, under penalty of perjury, that they are unemployed and not receiving unemployment compensation or that they or an immediate family member has contracted coronavirus.
The city had around 220 hardship agreements in place on March 31 when Cooper’s first executive order banning utility disconnections went into effect. Those agreements will resume as normal beginning today. Those customers can also receive a COVID agreement and the total catch-up amount will still be $100 or less.
According to Olson, when delinquent customers start making catch-up payments in addition to paying their monthly utility bill, the city will have a path forward for stabilizing its utility funds.
For right now, however, the city has not really made any progress on collecting past due utility accounts.
“We are just getting started,” Olson said.
Olson said he will be presenting an update to the City Council on the progress of utility bill collections at the council’s meeting next Monday.
Customers were expected to receive new bills in the mail Monday. Included with those bills would be information about the collection of past-due utility bills.
The city’s Griffin Street satellite location, which had been closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will open on an appointment-only basis to assist customers in setting up hardship agreements. Customers call also call the city’s customer service office to set up an appointment to make a hardship agreement.
City residents can get help paying their delinquent bills through the N.C. Department of Social Services crisis fund. Pasquotank County is expected to receive around $170,000 from the state.