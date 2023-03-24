Rabon-Harbor Centre

Dana Rabon (left) and her daughter, Carlee Goldston, stand on the roof of the drive-thru at the former PNC bank building they purchased in Elizabeth City’s downtown. The mother-daughter duo, whose company name is DRCG Properties, have been named 2022 state Main Street Champions by the N.C. Main Street and Rural Planning Center.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

Dana Rabon and Carlee Goldston have been named 2022 state Main Street Champions by the N.C. Main Street and Rural Planning Center.

Rabon and Goldston were honored along with 37 other Main Street Champions from across the at the N.C. Main Street Conference earlier this month for their development of two downtown properties. N.C. Main Street, which is a division of the state’s Department of Commerce, has named 375 Main Street Champions since 2000. The only other area honoree was Brooke Cook of Edenton.