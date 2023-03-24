...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt
becoming northeast 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...From noon today to 2 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Dana Rabon (left) and her daughter, Carlee Goldston, stand on the roof of the drive-thru at the former PNC bank building they purchased in Elizabeth City’s downtown. The mother-daughter duo, whose company name is DRCG Properties, have been named 2022 state Main Street Champions by the N.C. Main Street and Rural Planning Center.
Dana Rabon and Carlee Goldston have been named 2022 state Main Street Champions by the N.C. Main Street and Rural Planning Center.
Rabon and Goldston were honored along with 37 other Main Street Champions from across the at the N.C. Main Street Conference earlier this month for their development of two downtown properties. N.C. Main Street, which is a division of the state’s Department of Commerce, has named 375 Main Street Champions since 2000. The only other area honoree was Brooke Cook of Edenton.
The mother-daughter duo, whose company name is DRCG Properties, bought the first two floors of the waterfront Waterworks building last summer for $725,000. The third floor of the building, which contains two condominiums, was not part of the sale.
DRCG bought the former downtown PNC Bank building at the corner of Main and Water streets for $700,000 in the fall of 2021 and renamed it Harbor Centre. Harbor Pharmacy along with several other retail stores and other tenants currently occupy the former bank building.
The 10,500-square-foot Waterworks property was built in 1931 and has several office and retail spaces, some of which have since been renovated. It was also the site of the former Grouper’s restaurant, which closed last summer.
Rabon, along with Sy Davis, are partnering to open a new restaurant called Sagos On The River in the former Groupers location. They plan to open the restaurant this summer.
Rabon said she and her daughter were “totally surprised” when they were notified by Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Executive Director Deborah Malenfant that they would be named Main Street Champions.
“It is very humbling and such an honor,” Rabon said. “In our town there are so many people that are doing the very same thing that Carlee and I are doing and to be part of that group is just phenomenal. Our community is just so extraordinary. There are so many other people in our community that are so deserving of that award.”
Assistant Secretary of Rural Economic Development at the Department of Commerce Kenny Flowers told the Main Street Conference that was held is Statesville that Main Street Champions are the heartbeat of rural North Carolina.
“They don’t give up on their communities and they keep fighting for new businesses, new jobs, and new investment,” Flowers said.
Rabon said she and Davis are overseeing major renovations at Sagos and they hope to announce an opening date in the near future. Davis has vast experience as a general manager for restaurants in the Raleigh-Durham area but returned to the city during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rabon said customers will be pleasantly surprised about the new layout of the restaurant.
“We have changed the entire footprint of the restaurant,” Rabon said. “What everybody knew as the old Groupers setup is no longer.”
Sagos will feature “American fare” but Rabon said she and Davis are trying not to duplicate the menus of other downtown restaurants.
“We want to complement each other in downtown because there are so many great restaurants and social establishments downtown,” Rabon said. “We hope to add to that because we feel like there is room for everybody.”