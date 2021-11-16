Elizabeth City's downtown organization and the one from Andy Griffin's hometown of Mount Airy are the only two from North Carolina still standing in a nationwide contest to highlight recovery from the pandemic in America's downtowns.
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. and Historic Downtown Mount Airy have both received enough online votes to qualify for the quarter-finals of the America's Main Streets "Road to Recovery" contest, according to a press release from Independent We Stand, a national small business group sponsoring the contest.
According to Independent We Stand, more than 494,000 total online votes were cast for the contest's 216 original nominees. ECDI, Historic Downtown Mount Airy and 23 other downtown organizations across the country qualified for the quarter-finals of the contest whose grand prize is $25,000.
Online voting for semi-finalists in the contest started Monday and will continue through Dec. 12. The contest winner will be announced Dec. 20 and a celebration has tentatively been scheduled for February.
“It’s exciting to make it to the top 25 of 216 nominations nationwide,” ECDI Executive Director Deborah Malenfant said in the release. “That speaks volumes to the support and voting power of our community toward making positive things happen. We ask everyone to keep on voting!”
Independent We Stand said it sponsored the contest to showcase the role Main Street programs play in the nation's economic recovery.
"As the backbone of our cities and towns, Main Streets play an important role in local economies and serve as community pillars, bringing people together when many have been apart," its release says. "The(ir) economic vitality ... is one way we will continue on the 'Road to Recovery' in response to the COVID-19 pandemic."
In its nomination for the contest, ECDI highlighted many of the features and attractions well known to locals. In addition to the waterfront, ECDI highlighted the U.S. Coast Guard base, Elizabeth City's three institutions of higher learning, the downtown arts community and the city's close proximity to Hampton Roads, Virginia and the Outer Banks.
ECDI also noted that the city's official moniker, "Harbor of Hospitality," is more than just a slogan, citing a survey of visitors by tourism officials that found "we are so friendly we're freakishly friendly."
ECDI also pointed out the city's diversity and how its citizens have a history of "banding together in hard times."
"We're surviving this pandemic, as we have survived hurricanes, snowstorms, economic downturns, civil unrest, and other hardships and adversities — by supporting each other, teaching each other, learning from each other, and being there for each other," ECDI said. "We are a community of hometown heroes, proud of our little town and becoming better each day."
Other quarter-finalist downtowns in the Road to Recovery contest include two each from Illinois, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Alabama, Wisconsin and Oklahoma. Downtowns from Ohio, New Mexico, Massachusetts, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Missouri and Arkansas also made the list.
To vote for Elizabeth City in the semi-finalist round of in the Road to Recovery contest, visit MainStreetContest.com and search for Elizabeth City.