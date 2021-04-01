The financial position of Elizabeth City’s electric utility has vastly improved since last summer, with the latest data showing a cash balance in the electric fund of $6.7 million.
That is more than twice the electric fund’s cash balance last June, when it dipped below its $3 million minimum to $2.7 million after the city paid its June bill for wholesale electricity.
The low cash balance in the fund was the result of a statewide moratorium on utility cutoffs imposed by Gov. Roy Cooper during the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because so many people had either lost jobs or wages during the pandemic, Cooper decreed that customers of privately and publicly owned utilities could not be cut off for non-payment of their bills.
As a result of the moratorium, 2,500 utility accounts in Elizabeth City had past-due balances at one point in the midst of the pandemic.
Facing the prospect that the city might not have enough cash flow in the electric fund balance to pay its own bill for electricity, the city requested a waiver from Cooper’s moratorium on utility disconnections last July.
After Attorney General Josh Stein’s office granted the waiver, the city was able to start sending disconnection notices to delinquent utility customers. That started to stabilize cash flow in the electric fund as more customers started paying their electric bills.
To help customers catch up on their bills and avoid disconnection, the city instituted a COVID relief plan that required structured payments on delinquent accounts.
Well over 300 customers originally signed up for the relief plan last summer. But the city said last week only 187 customers are still making catch-up payments. The accounts have a total outstanding balance of around $80,000.
City Manager Montré Freeman said a combination of people returning to work and the impact of federal COVID-19 stimulus checks has helped reduce the number of past-due accounts.
“Some people were fortunate to get back to work and get into a situation where they could get caught up,” Freeman said.
Because more customers were paying their bills, the electric fund balance rebounded to $5.9 million by the end of July 2020. The fund has been over $6.2 million every month since and the February balance was $6.7 million. The fund had over $7 million November through December of last year.
Freeman lauded the work of the city Customer Service Department, noting the catch-up program was “new to everybody.”
“That (customer service) crew up front is really, really passionate about customer service and informing customers what the options are,” Freeman said. “Having people in place with a heart to serve paid dividends.’’
City officials also recently announced that all 13,000 Elizabeth City electric utility customers now have new “smart” meters. City Council approved the $3.3 million advanced electric metering system project in early 2020 and installation started last summer.
The smart grid technology provides real-time information that will make the electric system more efficient and more customer friendly, city officials have said. Customers will be able to access their accounts on either a computer or mobile phone.
The new system will also allow the city to better manage outages because officials will know in real time where the power is out, instead of waiting for a customer to report an outage.
Freeman said the city will now enter Phase 2 of the project and begin a campaign to educate customers on the benefits of the new metering system. A team called “Elizabeth City Forward” will lead the effort, Freeman said.
One component of the education effort will be providing a free phone app that customers can use to monitor their electric account.
“We want customers to be able to maximize all the features of having a smart meter,” Freeman said. “They will be able to track their energy usage so they can conserve energy. People can see where they are using energy, where they are losing it.”
Customers will also see social media posts and receive text messages on best how to use the new system.
“It will be simple things like insulating a hot water heater,” Freeman said. “Our grandmothers were on to something when they put plastic over the windows, particularly when there isn’t adequate insulation. I want to push as much information as possible out there to the public on energy conversation.’’