A 13-pound catfish was the biggest fish caught in last weekend's fishing derby hosted by the Elizabeth City Elks Lodge.

Credit for landing the 18-inch prized catfish went to Paisley Overton, who will soon turn 8 years old. Paisley and her friend Octavia Ochoa, 5, were among nearly 20 children and family members participating in the lodge’s “Bring a Kid Fishing” derby at the main lake at Fun Junktion on Saturday.


  