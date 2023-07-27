...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 AM EDT FRIDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values around 105
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 111 degrees possible.
In addition, overnight heat index values in the urban areas are
not expected to drop below the lower to mid 80s tonight and
Friday night.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and central, east
central, eastern, north central, south central and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM Thursday to 10 AM EDT
Friday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Friday morning
through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
&&
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 AM EDT FRIDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values around 105
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 111 degrees possible.
In addition, overnight heat index values in the urban areas are
not expected to drop below the lower to mid 80s tonight and
Friday night.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and central, east
central, eastern, north central, south central and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM Thursday to 10 AM EDT
Friday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Friday morning
through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
&&
Paisley Overton, 7, holds up a small fish she caught while fishing in the Elizabeth City Elks Lodge's "Bring a Kid Fishing" derby at Fun Junktion, Saturday. Paisley was later credited with landing the biggest catch of the derby: a 13-pound catfish.
Paisley Overton, 7, holds up a small fish she caught while fishing in the Elizabeth City Elks Lodge's "Bring a Kid Fishing" derby at Fun Junktion, Saturday. Paisley was later credited with landing the biggest catch of the derby: a 13-pound catfish.
A 13-pound catfish was the biggest fish caught in last weekend's fishing derby hosted by the Elizabeth City Elks Lodge.
Credit for landing the 18-inch prized catfish went to Paisley Overton, who will soon turn 8 years old. Paisley and her friend Octavia Ochoa, 5, were among nearly 20 children and family members participating in the lodge’s “Bring a Kid Fishing” derby at the main lake at Fun Junktion on Saturday.